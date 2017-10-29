10 Amazing low cost ideas to fix your garden

We tend to think that having a beautiful garden requires a lot of money. That is why we sometimes abandon ours to its fate. But with the help of this ideabook, we want to remind you that the most important thing you will need is a desire to maintain your garden. If you are wondering about how to fix a garden? Then here are ten simple ideas that will tell you how to decorate a small garden with little money. Trust us when we say that it is the perfect time to give your garden a new life which it deserves.
We start with the simplest thing which is to fix abandoned garden or take care of what you already own. If your garden is full of weeds and dry grass, then it is time to start cleaning. The easiest way to do this is by mowing the lawn and adding new plants. You can opt for small shrubs that make the area look cheerful or even potted plants and trees.
Zen gardens have always been in fashion. It is a type of garden that transmits incredible tranquility. Also, everything can be done in a speedy, economical and straightforward way. One can quickly introduce some stones, plants and even a small fountain in such gardens. Keep in mind that it is also effortless to maintain zen gardens when compared to traditional ones.
Some houses cry out to have an interior garden that will delight their residents. This is usually the case with large homes that have high ceilings. However, the same tip can also be great for a two-storey house with a beautiful staircase. The alcove can serve as an interior garden. Such gardens can give a freshness to your home that you would not get in any other way.
These types of corners can be obtained both inside and outside your home. Plants placed vertically, like a garden that stands on the wall, give an infinite warmth. Just add a couple of beautiful chairs to the area for creating the perfect relaxing zone. No matter whether it's in or out of the house, you're going to enjoy yourself always.
Who said that you could only have gardens in the back or front yard of your house? If you're not taking advantage of the side portion of your home, then you're missing out on a lot. Such areas can be the ideal place for creating a narrow garden. Also, there is no need to fill everything with plants or grass. Instead, you can alternate between gravel or stones along with leafy plants.
Sufficient light is the answer to the age old question of “How to fix a garden with little money?”. If your garden does not receive proper light then maybe it's time for you to add artificial lighting. It will allow you to enhance the beauty of your garden and enjoy it when the sun goes down.
One does not need to have a large space to enjoy growing vegetables or spices at home. Notice how in these fruit boxes a complete garden has been planted despite the small area. It is a real luxury to have food grown by yourself. Also, it is something that can become an entertaining hobby. So, decorate with cheap garden plants to save both money and time.
You can also add colourful plants to your garden and create a vibrant place. Find out in a nursery or a flower shop about which plants are the best according to the weather in your city. Native plants and flowers are a guarantee of beauty as well as low maintenance. Your garden will radically change its image with even a small outlay.
If you do not have a garden but want to add some vegetation to your house, then you also have the option of adding a few plants to the facade. If the facade is white, any plant you choose will make an elegant contrast. Always make sure that they stand out regarding their colour and height. This will allow you to create an harmonious design.
Front yard gardens are considered to be a timeless layout. Keep in mind that it is the first thing that your guests see when they visit your home. That is why it is known to create a meaningful and lasting impression. You do not have to spend a lot of money to maintain such gardens. Instead, just water it regularly and give it some time every day.