15 Beautiful fence designs for your garden

A fence is not only a compound separator but also an element that protects our home. They are considered to be a critical piece in the decoration of gardens. On the one hand, fences facing the street guard us against discreet looks, while giving a beautiful image to the house. Whereas, the fences for garden add a fabulous decorative touch to the area without overpowering the plants. We already know that plants are always the protagonists in a yard. That is why in this ideabook we have combined 15 discrete and aesthetic looking fence designs.
These types of fences are one of the all-time classics. If you keep asking yourself “How to separate my terrace from the neighbor?”. Then this is the ideal choice. The highlight of the design is not in what we see, but precisely in what we don't. These boards of wood in horizontal do not strain anything to the outsiders. It assures us maximum discretion and acts like a separation fence for neighbors.
A more exotic version of the example that we saw is this hurdle fence. It showcases darker tone wood and is placed vertically. Here it is important to emphasize on the harmony of this element with the rest of the Asian inspired garden. It is a right combination that gives spectacular results.
Another element to take into account while thinking about garden fencing is its shape and the perimeter of the space. In case you have a rectangular garden which is fairly regular, you must always seek for balance and symmetry. It will make sure that neither sides are visually unbalanced.
So far all our proposals were based on straight lines. With this example, we break the trend and present a beautiful looking fence with sinuous and regular shapes. It allows you to draw an exceptional design. The top of this fence features a trellis border which gives an elegant and cozy touch that matches the rest of the garden.
Another classic design is the one we see in this image. The tables that compose it have a particular separation. It is less insulated which is why it gives a lighter feel to the garden. That is the main reason why we recommend it for smaller yards. On the other hand, the fence also goes through various heights
On this occasion, the fence does not lead us to a garden, but to a beautiful terrace. That is why to make it stand out a trellis with colonial airs has been chosen. It is a kind of lattice that allows some intimacy. Also, one can add a few plants between the sheets if they wish. The goal is to finish with a very natural looking wall.
This time the fence does not isolate us from the neighbors but is conceived as a space separator within our own garden. Made of chamizo, it blends perfectly with the rattan furniture chosen for this chill out zone.
This fence showcases a combination of different enclosures. The house is surrounded by a stone wall that is not high enough to protect the privacy of its residents. Hence, a new fence has been added in the chimney that rises slightly from the ground.
There is life beyond the brown and earthy tones that are usually selected for garden fences. Here the chosen colour is cream that visually lightens the enclosure. You can also choose other colours to fence your garden.
Sometimes separations between houses are made through walls. You can also expand them without having to start construction. A kind of latticework can be placed which will allow you to complete the fencing.
The classic latticework is a kind of fence that never goes out of style. It has something romantic that will give a unique touch to your garden. These are also perfect for letting the vines or rose bushes get attached to the wall.
If your garden or terrace has very high walls, then you might feel enclosed. The solution is to cover the wall with hedges or vine that will significantly improve the area visually. You can also top it with a natural cane as seen in this image.
For those who like to be original and creative, we present this fence in which there is no regularity as such. It features small holes open between the wooden planks giving it an extraordinary design. It is ideal for those who like to get noticed.
Another original and classic design is of varnished wood, with dark tones that create a seamless lattice. Here each table has a different size to make them stand out. Also, to finish the decor a row of green hedges have been added which also marks the way.
Our last fence is compact but can reproduce the same sinuous shape as others. It is something that can adapt to the plants and the round shapes of the hedges perfectly.
