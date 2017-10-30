11 Amazing floors for your terrace or patio

There are many types of stones that you can find in sacks by weight:

Marble stone in 20kg bags. It is 3.5 inches and covers 0.25m². Whereas, gravel covers 1 square meter.

Sea stone is achieved in sacks of 20kg depending on the size of the stone. It covers between 0.50 to 0.75 square meters.

River stones are sold in 60kg bags. The 3.5 inches tile covers 0.50sqm. The 1.5 inches ones cover 1.4 square meters, and the 1/2 inches slab covers 1.5 square meters.