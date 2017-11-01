Your browser is out-of-date.

15 Great staircase ideas for small home

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
Certain things can not be ignored when we talk about a small house. Even more so, when you refer to a place that has two floors. One such item is creating staircases for second floor in little space. The ladder is a vital element in such homes that you can not take away, even if you wish. That is why in this ideabook we offer you 15 amazing types of stairs that occupy little spaces and are perfect for homes of all kinds. The highlight of these ladders is that they take very little space. Also, they are fully functional and can act as an eye-catching decorative feature.

1. Three elements in one

Apartamento Privado (Duplex) Zona do Lumiar/Lisboa - Portugal, LC Vertical Gardens LC Vertical Gardens Modern Garden
In this example of stairs, we see how the space has been used for multiple things including a vertical garden and a beautiful bookshelf. The ladder itself has a simple but modern design created in white color which gives it a contrast against the green garden. It is an ideal way to create stairs that occupy little space.

2. Spiral

casaMEZQUITE, BAG arquitectura BAG arquitectura Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase Iron/Steel Black
Spiral staircases are a perfect alternative for homes with little space like this one. They have a design that brings movement and never goes out of fashion. Also, you can find it in many different finishes and materials so that you can choose the one which fits perfectly in your house.

3. Two tranches

Casa Alborada, La Maquiladora / taller de ideas La Maquiladora / taller de ideas Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
This ladder seeks to give a higher sensation of space. In the first section, the design does not include a railing which makes it look airy. However, in the second one, a discrete black color railing has been added for safety purpose. Although, this design is not recommended if you have children at home.

4. Futuristic

Einfamilienhaus im Filstal, Schiller Architektur BDA Schiller Architektur BDA Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
This ladder design has left us speechless. It is a model that has steps in the air making it look compact. Besides this, it also has a striking industrial design.

5. Wooden stairs

OASE IN DER STADT, ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
This natural wood staircase has been adapted correctly to each of the corners of the house. To prevent the visual space from getting blocked any further a railing has been attached to the wall.

6. Foldable

Çatı merdivenleri, Sena Mimarlık Akustik San. tic. Sena Mimarlık Akustik San. tic. Corridor, hallway & stairsStairs
If you have a storeroom, an attic or something similar, then you may settle down for a folding staircase as well. By doing so, you can save a lot of transit space, mainly if the area is used daily.

7. Narrow width

Altbau mit modernem Anbau in Königstein/Ts., raumatmosphäre pantanella raumatmosphäre pantanella Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
It is not necessary to have massive steps as they take up a lot of space. Instead, you can opt for a thin stairway which is no more than half a meter. It will be a decision that you won't regret.

8. Simple and classic

Haus am Thurnberger Stausee, Backraum Architektur Backraum Architektur Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
This option is the simplest of the whole list. If you are looking for an alternative that allows you to access the second floor or the mezzanine and is also discreet, then you must bet on a traditional staircase.

9. Modern and minimal

escalier en acier , metal brut metal brut Corridor, hallway & stairsStairs
This tiny little alternative is perfect for floors that have a mezzanine. Also, it hardly reduces the transit space and has a very contemporary industrial design.

10. Part of the corridor

PH Andersen , Faci Leboreiro Arquitectura Faci Leboreiro Arquitectura Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
You can integrate the ladder as a part of the passage as well. You can also make the place look harmonious by adding decorative elements such as the lamps.

11. Multi-functional

Objet élevé, Studio Mieke Meijer Studio Mieke Meijer industrial style corridor, hallway & stairs.
This designs is undoubtedly the best for decorating staircase interior in little space. With black steel and wood finish, it looks fantastic. This staircase serves a thousand functions like being a bookcase, study table, and even a chest of drawers.

12. Sections and corners

homify Stairs Wood
This ladder clings to the main wall following its contour to perfection. The lights installed in the wall allow a better visibility. Also, the railing has been dispensed because of its low height.

13. Ideal for kids

Flur , uniQ uniQ Corridor, hallway & stairsStairs
It seems that children never have enough to play. That is why the hollow under the staircase has been turned into a space for kids. If you show them this ladder, they will tell you that it is their favorite.

14. Leveraging the gap

Vivienda TERCERTERCERA, Estudi Agustí Costa Estudi Agustí Costa Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
For decorating the space underneath a stairwell, you have a universe of possibilities. In this case, the designer has taken advantage of the area by introducing a closet of wood. It mimics the staircase and also acts as a decorative shelf.

15. Hidden and discreet

CAN VALLS, munarq munarq Rustic style corridor, hallway & stairs
If you are still wondering about how to make a staircase in little space, then do consider this design. This ladder does not subtract the visual space even from behind a false wall. It is an original and fun idea to introduce in your house. Although, it is perfect for large areas with high ceilings.

