15 Great staircase ideas for small home

Certain things can not be ignored when we talk about a small house. Even more so, when you refer to a place that has two floors. One such item is creating staircases for second floor in little space. The ladder is a vital element in such homes that you can not take away, even if you wish. That is why in this ideabook we offer you 15 amazing types of stairs that occupy little spaces and are perfect for homes of all kinds. The highlight of these ladders is that they take very little space. Also, they are fully functional and can act as an eye-catching decorative feature.
In this example of stairs, we see how the space has been used for multiple things including a vertical garden and a beautiful bookshelf. The ladder itself has a simple but modern design created in white color which gives it a contrast against the green garden. It is an ideal way to create stairs that occupy little space.
Spiral staircases are a perfect alternative for homes with little space like this one. They have a design that brings movement and never goes out of fashion. Also, you can find it in many different finishes and materials so that you can choose the one which fits perfectly in your house.
This ladder seeks to give a higher sensation of space. In the first section, the design does not include a railing which makes it look airy. However, in the second one, a discrete black color railing has been added for safety purpose. Although, this design is not recommended if you have children at home.
This ladder design has left us speechless. It is a model that has steps in the air making it look compact. Besides this, it also has a striking industrial design.
This natural wood staircase has been adapted correctly to each of the corners of the house. To prevent the visual space from getting blocked any further a railing has been attached to the wall.
If you have a storeroom, an attic or something similar, then you may settle down for a folding staircase as well. By doing so, you can save a lot of transit space, mainly if the area is used daily.
It is not necessary to have massive steps as they take up a lot of space. Instead, you can opt for a thin stairway which is no more than half a meter. It will be a decision that you won't regret.
This option is the simplest of the whole list. If you are looking for an alternative that allows you to access the second floor or the mezzanine and is also discreet, then you must bet on a traditional staircase.
This tiny little alternative is perfect for floors that have a mezzanine. Also, it hardly reduces the transit space and has a very contemporary industrial design.
You can integrate the ladder as a part of the passage as well. You can also make the place look harmonious by adding decorative elements such as the lamps.
This designs is undoubtedly the best for decorating staircase interior in little space. With black steel and wood finish, it looks fantastic. This staircase serves a thousand functions like being a bookcase, study table, and even a chest of drawers.
This ladder clings to the main wall following its contour to perfection. The lights installed in the wall allow a better visibility. Also, the railing has been dispensed because of its low height.
It seems that children never have enough to play. That is why the hollow under the staircase has been turned into a space for kids. If you show them this ladder, they will tell you that it is their favorite.
For decorating the space underneath a stairwell, you have a universe of possibilities. In this case, the designer has taken advantage of the area by introducing a closet of wood. It mimics the staircase and also acts as a decorative shelf.
If you are still wondering about how to make a staircase in little space, then do consider this design. This ladder does not subtract the visual space even from behind a false wall. It is an original and fun idea to introduce in your house. Although, it is perfect for large areas with high ceilings.
For more tips check out our ideabooks