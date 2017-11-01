15 Great staircase ideas for small home

Certain things can not be ignored when we talk about a small house. Even more so, when you refer to a place that has two floors. One such item is creating staircases for second floor in little space. The ladder is a vital element in such homes that you can not take away, even if you wish. That is why in this ideabook we offer you 15 amazing types of stairs that occupy little spaces and are perfect for homes of all kinds. The highlight of these ladders is that they take very little space. Also, they are fully functional and can act as an eye-catching decorative feature.