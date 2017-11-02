10 Sensational wooden beams for the ceiling

Wooden beams can be the perfect element for decorating certain rooms and giving warmth to the house. They can play in your favor while decorating or covering ceiling imperfections. In modern constructions, it is difficult to find wooden beams, probably because of the architectural structure of the houses. Also, beams are usually dispensed because they are not practical or economical.

However, it is customary to add decorative wooden beams in some spaces. If these proposals are unknown to you and you associate wood beams with old country houses, then you must know that they are found various finishes. Therefore, you must not relate them only to rustic or rural style buildings.

As for the cost of this material you do not have to worry. Innovation has made it possible to acquire different designs without having to spend large sums of money. You can also opt for polyurethane beams, which are very easy to install. If you are wondering about how to paint beams on the ceiling then you must read this ideabook.