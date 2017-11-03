10 Kitchens that will make you fall in love

Turning the kitchen into a small laboratory is a challenge for design lovers. Dedicating necessary time to the kitchen design is the best way to make the space fully functional. By doing so, you will be able to turn the place into a corner of the home where you will feel comfortable, and won't think twice before putting on the apron.

One of the options that interior designing offers us is to decorate the kitchen as per our taste. Away from the tightness to which these areas are sometimes subjected due to static modular compositions, the custom built-in kitchens offer endless design possibilities. Among them, you can find the combination of materials, peculiar furniture or coatings the walls and floors.

In this ideabook, we propose a tour of ten custom rustic built-in kitchens that will make you fall in love with the design.