20 Bedrooms with less than six square meters of space

Each of the rooms in the house has a unique charm. But the bedroom requires individual attention because of its intimate nature. It is also considered a place where you retire after a hard day of work. If you have a small size room, then the task of incorporating all the usual charms becomes even more challenging.

In the last few decades, the tendency of reducing the habitable surfaces has resulted in a reduction of the bedroom area as well. However, professionals have spent years putting their talent at the service of new scenarios to create unique spaces.

In this ideabook, we propose a walk through twenty small bedrooms which have been adapted to the new reality. Also, there are numerous recommendations to decorate a room of 6 square meters which allows you to make the most of the available space.