Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
20 Bedrooms with less than six square meters of space

Each of the rooms in the house has a unique charm. But the bedroom requires individual attention because of its intimate nature. It is also considered a place where you retire after a hard day of work. If you have a small size room, then the task of incorporating all the usual charms becomes even more challenging. 

In the last few decades, the tendency of reducing the habitable surfaces has resulted in a reduction of the bedroom area as well. However, professionals have spent years putting their talent at the service of new scenarios to create unique spaces.

In this ideabook, we propose a walk through twenty small bedrooms which have been adapted to the new reality. Also, there are numerous recommendations to decorate a room of 6 square meters which allows you to  make the most of the available space.

1. Extreme care

Achieving an attractive design for a small room of 7 square meters requires a lot of effort and dedication. The key is to create a personal atmosphere that is both inspiring and relaxing. To achieve this, it is not necessary to resort to many elements. Instead, choosing them with care and accuracy will help contribute to the whole design.

2. Storage solutions

Organizing is fundamental for small rooms of 7 square meters. Maintaining order is vital so that the spatial perception in a small bedroom is not reduced. That is why having permanent storage solutions is a must. For example, taking advantage of the space at the foot of your bed to place a small closet is a wise idea.

3. Place pictures

You can also place pictures or paintings on the walls of your small room of 5 square meters to give it some depth.

4. Open concept

The integration of spaces, also known as an open concept, is a good way to eliminate the feeling of oppression when the dimensions are not as generous. Removing physical barriers that limit spaces will help you create a more significant floor area in your small bedroom.

5. Take advantage of height

Another option is to take advantage of the space in height to give your bedroom of 6 square meters a unique identity.

6. A raised bed

A raised bed for your room can also earn you enough space for storage underneath.

7. The seafront beds

If you have to share the room with someone, then the seafront beds are an ideal resource. They help to optimize the horizontal space of the bedroom.

8. Reduce the size

When your bedroom is small, choosing furniture that suits the dimension is critical so that you do not fall into unnecessary burdens. Smaller ones will allow you to free up some space and gain mobility within the room.

9. Spare elements

Lighting is an essential factor in the design of a bedroom. But when dimensions are limited, you have to pull ingenuity to create attractive and functional designs. Replacing the bedside lamps with appliques is a perfect alternative for not having to sacrifice even a single inch of the surface for light fixtures.

10. Use every inch

By considering similar designs every inch of your small bedroom can become a valuable storage solution.

11. Decoration

You must always use a practical and functional decoration style to add charm to your small bedroom.

12. Modular furniture

Modular furniture is the perfect resource for small bedrooms. The furniture is glued to the wall which ensures maximum utilization of the available surface. It is an indisputable guarantor for the organization in a room.

13. White colour

The use of white colour is synonymous with luminous spaces. In small dormitories, they help to generate a higher sensation of visual amplitude.

14. Spatial limitations

It is clear that organization is the crucial factor for small dormitories. Although guaranteeing it is not at all straightforward. You do not need to use large cabinets or cupboards. Instead, sometimes a flirty coat rack can help you maintain order without even occupying much space.

15. Various levels

When it comes to space optimization, there is no need to limit yourself to the horizontal or vertical plane. The combination of both will allow you to make the most of the available area. A small bedroom design divided into several levels, like this one, is a very illustrative example of what we mean.

16. Cool colours

As with white, the refreshing colours also bring a higher spatial feel. They offer an atmosphere of calm ideal for any bedroom

17. Low beds

If the ceiling in your small bedroom is not very high, then you must bet on low rise beds.

18. Less is more

The small bedrooms have a unique charm which is the result of sound management of the available resources. Betting on the concept of minimalist style interiors will become a fascinating tool so that you can fall in love with your bedroom regardless of its dimensions.

19. A focal point

You can place a focal point in your bedroom so that you avoid focusing on its dimensions.

20. Large space

In our review of small dormitories, we have found that it is interesting to rescue a proposal from an opposing point of view. When the surface of your room is broad, you can always delimit the rest of the area. In this design, the idea is materialized by using brass bars that constitute of the physical border.  The result is a unique atmosphere, which is also romantic and full of elegance.

