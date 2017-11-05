Everything you need to know about sliding doors

When you buy a house, the doors are usually not of your choice. It is a decision that is already imposed on the buyer. Despite the fact that they are an element which is based on technical and distributing functions, they also contribute a stylish touch to the rooms. That is why, if we can choose the types of doors for your home, then you must conduct proper research. The most common problems that one faces while picking them is selecting their form and style. For this reason, you must take into account several elements including the material and colour of the door.
However, the type of entry that best suits each room is sliding or folding doors. In this ideabook, we have gathered some examples of sliding doors that will make it easier for you to choose. It will help you to assess advantages and drawbacks of sliding doors as well. Here you can find out about which format is best for your needs.
The main advantage of a sliding door room is something that we all know, that is it saves space. That's why such entries are the ideal solution for small apartments or rooms, which cannot lose even a square centimeter of area. In this room, a swing door would have presented an entirely different distribution, since the bed could not have been installed in the place. The sliding doors are also much more discreet because they disappear when they are open.
Another advantage of sliding doors is their ability to join spaces. It is something that is more complicated to do with flaps, even when they are double. Once left open, the sliding door joins the area creating a sense of continuity. It also allows the luminosity to flow between one room and another. In the same way, when privacy is needed they can be closed for isolating the space. It is the same thing that happens in this room. By opening the sliding kitchen door a diaphanous and modern space has been created. However, it can become more discreet and intimate once the doors are closed.
The simplest and most economical solution for installing sliding doors is to place a guide on top and outside of the partition. Although, it does not need work but has a definite disadvantage. The space of the wall that will occupy the open door is left unused. The recessed ones are usually more expensive, but they are hidden between the partitions when they open. It allows us to take better advantage of the space.
However, its main drawback is that if the door is damaged, the entire partition needs to be torn down. Also, you can not drill the wall to hang pictures. In this project of rehabilitation which is based on the study of Mano Architecture, we see in detail how these doors are built into the partition. They are so discreet that it almost seems nonexistent.
Another point to consider is whether we want a double door or a single one. The first ones are perfect when we want to join spaces. It is because when they are open, they communicate the room size which has been diaphanously increased. However, single panels, like the one presented by Calvente Doors, are used when the space is insufficient, and we want to make the most of the area. Despite their size they still look decorative.
In addition to saving space, sliding doors are a decorative element as well. That is why, while the choosing material and style, you must take other things into account except for its functionality. You can also choose wood finishes that are painted white to camouflage the walls. On the other hand, the design that we see in this project presented by the interior designer includes toasted glass, which gives it an original and modern air.
Sliding doors are perfect for almost all types of rooms. Although we often find them separating complementary places. These areas include the kitchen and living room or dresser and a bedroom. But in the case, a sliding bathroom door has been used so that it does not steal space from the bedroom.
