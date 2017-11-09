10 Vinyl carpet designs for your home

One of the latest trends for decorating your floor is of vinyl carpets. Made almost entirely with vinyl and fiberglass, they are very hygienic as they do not accumulate dust. Hence, they are easy to clean and can fit perfectly both indoors as well as outdoors. As for the designs, you can find them in a multitude of colors so that you can combine it with the decoration of your home. It also means that you get all the advantages of this material without giving up on the design aspect.

Also, they are especially useful if you live with animals at home, as they do not accumulate hair. Thanks to their vinyl fibers you can easily aspirate them without the dirt being collected. If you still did not know the advantages of plastic materials to dress your floors, we present these designs that will add an elegant and distinguished touch to your home. You can look for the most practical side of the decor and get one of these rugs.