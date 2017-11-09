10 Vinyl carpet designs for your home

One of the latest trends for decorating your floor is of vinyl carpets. Made almost entirely with vinyl and fiberglass, they are very hygienic as they do not accumulate dust. Hence, they are easy to clean and can fit perfectly both indoors as well as outdoors. As for the designs, you can find them in a multitude of colors so that you can combine it with the decoration of your home. It also means that you get all the advantages of this material without giving up on the design aspect.
Also, they are especially useful if you live with animals at home, as they do not accumulate hair. Thanks to their vinyl fibers you can easily aspirate them without the dirt being collected. If you still did not know the advantages of plastic materials to dress your floors, we present these designs that will add an elegant and distinguished touch to your home. You can look for the most practical side of the decor and get one of these rugs.
In case this is your first time using a synthetic material to dress the floor, then you must know that its finish is very natural. Also, it is very smooth and pleasing to step on such grounds. Although, the details reflect beautiful vinyl braiding, which gives a spectacular result. You will not notice any difference in the aesthetics of your house, while you enjoy the most positive aspects of vinyl carpets.
One of the designs most demanded in vinyl carpets are the woven fabrics that cushion the footprint. It allows us to be able to combine a multitude of colors. In this design, three different shades of vinyl have been braided, providing a point of color to the floors.
Thanks to their capacity of staying intact over time, a vinyl rug is ideal for hustling and bustling environments such as an office or workspace. In this meeting room, Vorwerk Flooring has chosen to install a vinyl carpet that gives the working climate something more familiar without leaving aside the practical aspect.
Vinyl carpets can be an ideal choice also for the little ones in the house. Installing one of these designs in your game room can give them more freedom when it comes to enjoying peace of mind. It will also provide you with the same peace of mind. Due to its easy maintenance, there will be no stain that a vinyl carpet cant resist.
You may also dress your terrace or garden with a vinyl rug and bring some warmth to your bare feet. Thanks to the high resistance of the vinyl and fiberglass it is suitable for outdoors as well. Whether it is dinners, games or moments of pleasure in the sun, any occasion can be enjoyed with a vinyl carpet. This design by Anchovis Design resembles the color and texture of a lawn. That is why it is ideal to dress the floors of an interior patio or terrace with this combination.
The fibers on the surface of a carpet are the ones that will receive all the movement from day to day activities. That is why its role is fundamental. Betting on synthetic fibers can guarantee the strength and longevity of your carpets. Although their use is relatively recent, it is still one of the preferred formats for dressing a home. It also allows to transmit the heat in the case of radiant floors and is resistant even to abrasive products.
Its easy cleaning and the comfort of being able to scrub like a pavement will allow you to have a perfect vinyl mat always. All the advantages without having to give up aesthetics and designer character makes vinyl carpet for kitchens or bathrooms an ideal choice. This carpet by Sisal & Seagrass with a black finish, adds a style to this minimalist kitchen giving a color counterpoint to the white of the floor tiles.
If you prefer to combine different fabrics and textures, then the vinyl carpets also allow this option. You can even add a border that contrasts with the color of the vinyl to customize your design. The Wapa Shop has highlighted this carpet plaited in neutral tones with a simple black trim that breaks the uniformity of the floor.
You can find vinyl carpets in all kinds of colors and shapes which means you can adapt them entirely to the style of your house. On the one hand, you can choose neutral tones for the lobby or the living room. While on the other side, you can select cheerful colors for the bedroom. Although people usually opt for darker carpets for common areas where there is more traffic. But thanks to the advantages of vinyl you can choose from the tonalities available.
If after reading this ideabook you are encouraged to get one of these, do not give more thought to how to fit your new carpet in the living room furniture. Another aspect to emphasize in this vinyl carpet review is that the measures are usually made to order so you can choose the size yourself.
For more tips check out our ideabooks