6 Things to consider while choosing striped wallpapers

While choosing a wallpaper for the living room, bedroom or hallway, one of the most valued options are the stripes. The reason is that lines on a wallpaper never go out of style, which means they are always a winning bet. Not only because they are timeless, but because they are perfect for creating an elegant and classic environment. But no matter how clear you are about your choice, once you look at the catalog confusions can strike.

With so many colors, textures, and possibilities, it is very likely that your ideas will wobble. Therefore, choosing between thick or thin striped wall effects, continuous or discontinuous, and complementary colors or contrasts, can be very tricky. You can also end up thinking about whether you want them vertical or horizontal.

In this ideabook, we want to give you an upper hand so that you know which option is the best. Here are some of the advantages and disadvantages of vertical and horizontal wallpapers.