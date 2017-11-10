6 Things to consider while choosing striped wallpapers

While choosing a wallpaper for the living room, bedroom or hallway, one of the most valued options are the stripes. The reason is that lines on a wallpaper never go out of style, which means they are always a winning bet. Not only because they are timeless, but because they are perfect for creating an elegant and classic environment. But no matter how clear you are about your choice, once you look at the catalog confusions can strike.
With so many colors, textures, and possibilities, it is very likely that your ideas will wobble. Therefore, choosing between thick or thin striped wall effects, continuous or discontinuous, and complementary colors or contrasts, can be very tricky. You can also end up thinking about whether you want them vertical or horizontal.
In this ideabook, we want to give you an upper hand so that you know which option is the best. Here are some of the advantages and disadvantages of vertical and horizontal wallpapers.
In addition to being timeless, stripes are one of the most excellent resources of decoration while expanding a space. Also, the use of light colors or mirrors that also increase the sensation of light. However, not all stripes create the same effects.
The vertical lines are suitable for rooms with a low height. It will give us the feeling that we are facing a higher ceiling than it is in reality. You should choose this type of paper whenever you want to stylize the space and improve the visual perception.
However, if you want the room to look visually wider, than the horizontal stripes wallpaper are much better. Also, it expands and directs the space, which makes it look bigger.
If you have decided on the horizontal lines, then you have to know that not all designs are the same. However, the classic is a design that features two lines with the same thickness. They are quite wide and have colors that complement each other. Also, its difference is not conspicuous. Here the contrast is light, which makes for a balanced and sophisticated atmosphere. Even more so, if the chosen tones are neutral shades, like beige, gray, or black.
Stripes do expand the space, but it does not mean that we can only use them when our rooms are small. With large rooms, you can dare to place darker and visually powerful colors. It will make the room look more cozy and pleasant. However, if we talk about a small room, it is better to use horizontal stripes with lighter colors, since it will give more brightness to the space.
Although, it is true that horizontal stripes visually expand space. But we must also be aware that our room will not grow bigger by adding a lot of lines. That is to say, do not miss the little thing that pleases the look. If we fill all the walls with horizontal stripes, it is possible that the environment would be a little charged. That is why you must use very subtle and discreet type of lines.
Otherwise, it is best that you find an alternate. In addition to the wallpaper, also paint one of the walls of a complementary color. Another idea is to use the horizontal stripes only on the bottom of the wall, as a baseboard. The effect, as we see, is pleasant and prevents the room from becoming overloaded.
Whether you choose horizontal or vertical striped walls, the palette and the type of stripes can vary a lot. It can include anything from thick lines combined with fine, to irregular lines of different colors. Always keep in mind that if you choose vertical stripes to make your salon more stylized, you will have to think carefully about the thickness you are going to pick. In case they are too broad, they can achieve an opposite effect.
If after this article you still do not know whether to decide on the horizontal or vertical striped wall painting, maybe it's time to mix a little. The best way to do so is by choosing a picture. They always have a casual and cozy touch that makes them perfect for children's bedrooms, but they are also welcome in other rooms where we want to create a homelike and pleasant effect, such as the kitchen.
