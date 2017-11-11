6 Advantages of living on the ground floor

The choice of what will be our ultimate home is not a trivial matter. Therefore, while deciding on a property, there are many issues that we have to analyze. It is not just about four walls; instead, it has to be our dream space which will become our haven of peace. Also, the place where we will experience good or bad moments and will always feel safe.

From the decoration to the furniture every detail counts. Also, living in an attic of an urban building is not similar to a country house surrounded by green meadows. That's why in this ideabook we want you to know the advantages and disadvantages of living on ground floor. It is considered one of the most controversial points of choosing a home. If you are planning to move, then do not miss these six points, which are in favor of ground floor homes.