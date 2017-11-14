8 Modern bedroom designs with built-in bathrooms

The first step is to visualize where and how we want the bathroom inside the bedroom. However, before starting to install bathrooms within the room, it is necessary to know a series of regulations that must be respected. The first thing is that it must be equipped with a standard ventilation system, in case there is no possibility to install a window. As in the design of this image, the ventilation system of the bedroom itself will suffice.

According to the minimum requirements that guarantee the design and quality of the homes, the minimum height between the roof and the pavement must be about 2.20 meters. Other things that must also be included, for the room to be considered as a bathroom are the sink, toilet, and shower. In any case, the architect will be the ideal person to guide you through all the legal procedures and permits necessary to carry out such work.