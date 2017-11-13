7 Ways to clean the carpet properly

This type of carpet is the most attractive, especially for children and pets. Both kids and pets can create dirt where they go and can become infected with almost anything. In short, long-haired carpets are beautiful, but they must always be clean. Even dust can cause carpet hairs to come off, which can cause problems if swallowed.

If you are wondering about how to clean long-haired carpets then washing them regularly is the answer. The ideal way to do so is by taking it out on the balcony or terrace and wiping it with a poker to free it of dust. Later, you can spray it with a solution of one part white vinegar and five parts of water.