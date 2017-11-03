Mezzanines : Great way to create more space in small home

What is a mezzanine?

In the world of architecture, an intermediate floor between the ground and first floor, something like an interior balcony that opens inside the room and is accessed by a staircase. Mezzanine architecture is being increasingly used lately, as it serves to create a new space and increases the living area and storage spaces of smaller floors. This loft type structure can be created using a wide variety of materials and styles and can be used to solve a range of purposes. While the most common function of a mezzanine is the placement of bed, it is often used as study area, attic etc.

The size of houses, is a great challenge for today's age, which renders creativity all the more important. Mezzanines are fashionable, utilitarian and looks like their use will only increase in the coming years. Mezzanines are the ideal solution for creating an extra floor right inside your home, they look stylish, striking, are super functional and the favorite for kids. Here are a few examples of some mezzanines, if you need to create more space in your home.