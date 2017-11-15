6 Ways of renovating a built-in wardrobe

Although built-in cabinets are more expensive than conventional ones, they also have many advantages. These pieces make the most of the space since they are installed in the ceiling, floor or the walls on both sides of the furniture. When occupying the space between the walls, no dust accumulates, and the only thing that needs to be cleaned is the door. These pieces adapt to various styles and can be lined with different types of doors like sliding or folding.

One of the most significant drawbacks of built-in wardrobes is the lack of flexibility. Once it is embedded, its location is fixed. That is why when we propose to change the decoration of the room the location of the closet will condition the new distribution. In case you are wondering about how to modernize a built-in wardrobe, then the best alternatives in such cases are to vary the design a little. You can open or decorate it entirely to make the closet look like different.