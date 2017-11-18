9 Tips to avoid heating problems in the house

At the end of winters, we are usually left with dry skin, scalp, and throat. It is one of the problems that we face due to the excessive use of the heating system in our homes or offices. According to the individual, these effects can be noted sooner or later. But it is true that it affects us all and is not very healthy.

Today in homify we want to give you some tips to solve this dryness of the air without having to buy a humidifier, which is not as healthy as you may think. Pay attention to our advice and put into practice the one that is easiest for you. It is true that all of them are within our daily routines, so it will not be of great difficulty. If you want to know more about how to moisten an environment then continue reading.