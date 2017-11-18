9 Tips to avoid heating problems in the house

At the end of winters, we are usually left with dry skin, scalp, and throat. It is one of the problems that we face due to the excessive use of the heating system in our homes or offices. According to the individual, these effects can be noted sooner or later. But it is true that it affects us all and is not very healthy.
Today in homify we want to give you some tips to solve this dryness of the air without having to buy a humidifier, which is not as healthy as you may think. Pay attention to our advice and put into practice the one that is easiest for you. It is true that all of them are within our daily routines, so it will not be of great difficulty. If you want to know more about how to moisten an environment then continue reading.
If we leave aside the home remedies, then the only option that we can find in the market is of using electric humidifiers. This option may not always be the most appropriate if what we are looking for is a long-term method for healthy humidity. Humidifiers and their filters besides being expensive can also bring us problems because they eventually accumulate mold. Mold can fly through the house and creates new allergies resulting in respiratory problems. That is why we recommend that you seek remedies as homemade as possible.
The first home remedy that we present consists of looking for a bowl or pot which is not too big. Pour a little water into the vessel and place it near a heat source. This simple advice will humidify your house and make the air more breathable. With the passage of time, you will observe that only sediment is left once the water evaporates. It is due to the chemical components that water bowls contain and will be impossible to remove. That's why we recommend you invest money in buying some cheap dishes or pots to use them only for this purpose.
Since we already place a bowl of water with each radiator to reduce the dry environment at home, you can use them for other functions as well. By adding a few drops of aromatic oil in the water or some rose petals, you will be able to create a scented and moisten environment at the same time. We left a second of the subject, to expose this designer radiator turned into an auxiliary table by Bonba Studio. It is a real piece of art which is also multifunctional like our tip.
The answer for how to humidify the environment also includes this crazy tip. You can try placing your plants near a source of heat to create humidity. Thanks to the moisture that these natural elements contain, it will condense and leave towards the room. You can also organize your plants by creating a small greenhouse or tropical area. If you are worried about the plants drying out, then add enough water.
Winter invites us to indulge in warm things whether it is food or a toasty fireplace. In other words, we can say that it is the season of soups. Also, it seems that investing time in cooking a good soup is going to be more profitable than thought. While cooking at a low heat in the kitchen, moisture is added to the room. It means you should prepare meals regularly and leave the door open for the humidity to expand or travel through the rest of the house.
If you put a load in the washing machine, try to do it in the evening. This way when you want to hang clothes, it will be at night, which is when the dry air is the most comfortable. This small homemade trick can provide all the humidity that a room needs, creating a healthy and fresh environment. Another reason to practice this method is that the clothes would dry before you and it will help you save on your electricity bill.
We have many options at our disposal to promote the humidity in the house. For example, many of us have radiators or electric fans in the bathroom. If instead of using it, we turn it off during a hot shower, there will be a lot of wet steam within the area. Once you open the door, it will be distributed to the drier rooms as well. Also, even after the bath, you can turn it on again to help transport moisture to other places.
If you have a fireplace, it can dry up the atmosphere. It is true that everything that is electrical will dry up the environment and will do it less naturally. The electric stove dries the environment due to the heat it produces. However, it is more humid due to the burning of wood when compared to an electrical appliance. The trick we are going to propose is only for the bravest. Try sleeping at night with the window a little open. In this way, the air will be refreshed and renewed until the next morning.
Out most favorite option is opening the windows on a rainy day. It is a complete bohemian idea. That being said, you can also open the windows while it is raining. It will let in a lot of direct humidity from the street while you enjoy hearing how the drops of the sky fall.
