10 Extraordinary ground level showers for your bathroom

One of the most popular trends in recent years about the bathroom is the installation of Italian showers. They are also commonly known as walk-in showers. Its exclusive design makes it a precious resource with which the old bathtubs can hardly compete. If we stick to the original concept of an Italian shower, we see that it shares the pavement with the rest of the bathroom. However, it is also possible to find shower dishes with other materials that can help create a beautiful stay.

In order to install a shower like this in our house, we need to have enough space to fit a siphon and a channeling system to evacuate the water from the floor. It is a job that is best suited for professionals and experts in this field. However, to help you decide for one or another shower, we have gathered 10 amazing Italian designs. These will help you understand why they have become so popular in recent years.