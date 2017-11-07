Your browser is out-of-date.

This Wooden waterfront house in West Vancouver in Serious Goals

Vartika Gupta Vartika Gupta
Harbour House, Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture Modern houses
Hats off to the architects who attempted to build something so spectacular on this difficult, almost impossible to build on site, which is nothing but a solid granite cliff overlooking a gorgeous yacht filled harbor. The architects who designed this house, tried to keep it organic and natural, in order to retain the ambiance of a beautiful and natural sea view.

Retaining the natural charm

Exterior View Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture Modern houses Sky,Plant,Plant community,Building,Window,Tree,Wood,Cottage,Real estate,Facade
Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture

Exterior View

Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture
Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture
Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture

The shape of the house has been made to follow the shape of the natural cliff, which makes it look like just an extension of the cliff. The color scheme has been kept neutral and natural in order to avoid any distracting contrasts, hence preserving the natural beauty of the waterfront, even when seen from the sea. Wish to see some more fantastic wooden houses to indulge your senses?

Open and Transparent

Aerial View of Organic Architecture Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture Modern houses Plant,Sky,Property,Window,Water,Tree,Wood,Cloud,Building,Biome
Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture

Aerial View of Organic Architecture

Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture
Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture
Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture

The house is built on a hill, with no possible sneak peeking from various sides. This advantage allowed the architects to use a lot of transparent glass for an open feel and natural light all day long from all sides. This again complies with the neutral and non distracting theme of the house.

Modern Bathroom

Modern Bathroom Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture Modern bathroom Mirror,Tap,Sink,Building,Bathroom cabinet,Plumbing fixture,Cabinetry,Picture frame,Interior design,Wood
Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture

Modern Bathroom

Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture
Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture
Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture

Its only in a house like this, that one can enjoy the feeling of an open air bathroom in one's home. The bathroom has large glass windows, almost touching the cliff, to retain the natural look and feel. The ceilings are made of wood, and the bathroom has all modern amenities, subtle lighting and an enclosed shower space.

Wooden living room

Organic Living Room Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture Modern living room
Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture

Organic Living Room

Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture
Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture
Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture

Wood is the protagonist in this house, and has been used extensively in both exterior and interior to keep the house warm and natural. The front wall of the living room has been made from just glass and wood making the room appear open and big and a full panoramic view of the sea, taking full advantage of a harbor house. The colors used in the furniture and furnishing are also neutral, and the small and simple fireplace gives the living room an earthy and calm tone. Love this? Here are 15 tricks to create a living room to envy.

The terrace

Terrace View Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture Modern houses Sky,Building,Plant,Wood,Tree,Shade,House,Cottage,Flowerpot,Cloud
Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture

Terrace View

Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture
Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture
Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture

Just outside the living room is this open terrace, surrounded by tall trees rising from the cliff, with the warmth of sunlight and the freshness of cool sea breeze. The wooden exteriors of the house retain the organic feel to place, and blends well into the natural surroundings. It is the perfect place to enjoy a hot cup of coffee, right in the lap of nature, sitting in your sea view house. Want to re do your terrace? See here for the breathtaking makeover of an ordinary terrace.

The Entrance

Exterior View Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture Modern houses Building,Window,Sky,Wood,Shade,Tree,Cottage,Siding,Slope,Beam
Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture

Exterior View

Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture
Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture
Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture

There is nothing standing out, no sharp contrasting rails, no large metallic doors  to guard this splendid artistic house. The transparent glass rails along the color neutral staircase leading to the main door is all that is required for safety and it keeps up perfectly well to the structure and theme of the house. The sharp wooden triangular ceilings seem inspired by the yacht sails, subtly complementing the waterfront. You can also use these 7 Feng Shui tricks for a sensational entrance.

Naturally lit staircase

Natural Light on Stairs Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase Building,Stairs,Wood,Window,Fixture,Floor,Rectangle,Flooring,Wood stain,Hardwood
Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture

Natural Light on Stairs

Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture
Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture
Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture

Who wants to climb a mountain! Isn't this the most stunning staircase ever? Naturally lit by the large open windows along with the mountain walls, this wooden staircase is railed using glass and wood to retain the color neutrality of the house. Stairs can add drama and style to a house, here are 7 hacks to make your stairs work for you.

Are you feeling inspired by the rustic and natural feeling of this waterfront house? Let us know your thoughts!

