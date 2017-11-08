A Rustic house with stunning interiors

There is nothing like having a big kitchen, but if your kitchen is small then do not worry, you can link the living room to the kitchen. In fact, an open-plan kitchen looks much more inviting, as well as larger and brighter as you can see in the picture of this house. Here they have created a visual separation by using different floors (ceramic and wood) and the wooden dining table, making the space look bigger and yet defined. With kitchen so beautiful, you are sure to spend good amount of time there. Here are 12 clever hacks every kitchen needs , to get you started.