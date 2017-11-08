Your browser is out-of-date.

A Rustic house with stunning interiors

Vartika Gupta Vartika Gupta
INTERIOR DESIGN FOR IMAR INSAAT, ROAS ARCHITECTURE 3D DESIGN AGENCY
Do you like stone houses? If rustic is your favorite style but you want to keep it modern too, then you have come to the right place. We have a spectacular design from Roas Architecture 3D design, where they have combined the rustic style home with a modern interior design and the result is a super elegant house. The colors, the pieces of furniture, the organization and all the decoration leaves us to sigh… We do not want to make you crave more, so scroll down and see this magnificent house yourself.

​An open plan kitchen

INTERIOR DESIGN FOR IMAR INSAAT, ROAS ARCHITECTURE 3D DESIGN AGENCY
ROAS ARCHITECTURE 3D DESIGN AGENCY

ROAS ARCHITECTURE 3D DESIGN AGENCY
ROAS ARCHITECTURE 3D DESIGN AGENCY
ROAS ARCHITECTURE 3D DESIGN AGENCY

There is nothing like having a big kitchen, but if your kitchen is small then do not worry, you can link the living room to the kitchen. In fact, an open-plan kitchen looks much more inviting, as well as larger and brighter as you can see in the picture of this house. Here they have created a visual separation by using different floors (ceramic and wood) and the wooden dining table, making the space look bigger and yet defined. With kitchen so beautiful, you are sure to spend good amount of time there. Here are 12 clever hacks every kitchen needs , to get you started.

​Living room

INTERIOR DESIGN FOR IMAR INSAAT, ROAS ARCHITECTURE 3D DESIGN AGENCY
ROAS ARCHITECTURE 3D DESIGN AGENCY

ROAS ARCHITECTURE 3D DESIGN AGENCY
ROAS ARCHITECTURE 3D DESIGN AGENCY
ROAS ARCHITECTURE 3D DESIGN AGENCY

A super blend of two styles, where on hand the stone walls take us to a rustic house, on the other the decoration and choice of furniture takes us to a very modern space. An amalgamation that surprises us with its aesthetic sophistication. Want some more wonderful ideas? Here are 10 ideas to give your living room a classic flair.

Accessories and furniture

INTERIOR DESIGN FOR IMAR INSAAT, ROAS ARCHITECTURE 3D DESIGN AGENCY
ROAS ARCHITECTURE 3D DESIGN AGENCY

ROAS ARCHITECTURE 3D DESIGN AGENCY
ROAS ARCHITECTURE 3D DESIGN AGENCY
ROAS ARCHITECTURE 3D DESIGN AGENCY

The furniture used is elegant and comfortable. The furnishings are kept in light colors and the decorative elements have been meticulously chosen to blend in perfectly with the modern theme. The beautiful and artistic fireplace in stone adds to the charm of the living room, and creates a warm, cozy and romantic atmosphere. Need to re do the furniture of your home? We want to help you with a few tips to help you avoid common mistakes while buying furniture.

The Stairs

INTERIOR DESIGN FOR IMAR INSAAT, ROAS ARCHITECTURE 3D DESIGN AGENCY
ROAS ARCHITECTURE 3D DESIGN AGENCY

ROAS ARCHITECTURE 3D DESIGN AGENCY
ROAS ARCHITECTURE 3D DESIGN AGENCY
ROAS ARCHITECTURE 3D DESIGN AGENCY

The architectural structure of this house consists of two floors, the ground floor for living and dining, and the first floor reserved for the personal rooms. These wooden staircases have a modern design, keeping the colors subtle in tune and yet adding style to the room.

The Kitchen space

INTERIOR DESIGN FOR IMAR INSAAT, ROAS ARCHITECTURE 3D DESIGN AGENCY
ROAS ARCHITECTURE 3D DESIGN AGENCY

ROAS ARCHITECTURE 3D DESIGN AGENCY
ROAS ARCHITECTURE 3D DESIGN AGENCY
ROAS ARCHITECTURE 3D DESIGN AGENCY

The kitchen has a very compact and functional design, owing to its L-shaped layout. The white color makes the kitchen look bright and large, and stand out perfectly against the stone walls. The colorful geometric ceramic tiles on the floor complement the white kitchen beautifully and makes it look super vibrant.

A pantry

INTERIOR DESIGN FOR IMAR INSAAT, ROAS ARCHITECTURE 3D DESIGN AGENCY
ROAS ARCHITECTURE 3D DESIGN AGENCY

ROAS ARCHITECTURE 3D DESIGN AGENCY
ROAS ARCHITECTURE 3D DESIGN AGENCY
ROAS ARCHITECTURE 3D DESIGN AGENCY

The stone columns separating the kitchen lead us to the pantry. It is a small room that is so practical and useful for storing food and kitchen accessories, allowing to keep the kitchen minimalist and clutter free all the time. A great idea for small kitchens.

The Terrace

INTERIOR DESIGN FOR IMAR INSAAT, ROAS ARCHITECTURE 3D DESIGN AGENCY
ROAS ARCHITECTURE 3D DESIGN AGENCY

ROAS ARCHITECTURE 3D DESIGN AGENCY
ROAS ARCHITECTURE 3D DESIGN AGENCY
ROAS ARCHITECTURE 3D DESIGN AGENCY

A rustic yet modern house as wonderful as this, has to have a great terrace. The terrace has a garden, with simple and practical garden furniture, perfect to enjoy outdoor breakfast on a warn sunny day. The terrace connects to the living room through large sliding glass doors.

Bathroom

INTERIOR DESIGN FOR IMAR INSAAT, ROAS ARCHITECTURE 3D DESIGN AGENCY
ROAS ARCHITECTURE 3D DESIGN AGENCY

ROAS ARCHITECTURE 3D DESIGN AGENCY
ROAS ARCHITECTURE 3D DESIGN AGENCY
ROAS ARCHITECTURE 3D DESIGN AGENCY

An extremely good looking, compact and modern bathroom, with whites and woods just like the rest of the house. The basin is made of stone, to keep the rustic feel intact even when you shower.

INTERIOR DESIGN FOR IMAR INSAAT, ROAS ARCHITECTURE 3D DESIGN AGENCY
ROAS ARCHITECTURE 3D DESIGN AGENCY

ROAS ARCHITECTURE 3D DESIGN AGENCY
ROAS ARCHITECTURE 3D DESIGN AGENCY
ROAS ARCHITECTURE 3D DESIGN AGENCY

The small space of bathroom has been utilized perfectly, and the decorative pieces thought intentionally kept small are still difficult to miss. 

The Bedroom

INTERIOR DESIGN FOR IMAR INSAAT, ROAS ARCHITECTURE 3D DESIGN AGENCY
ROAS ARCHITECTURE 3D DESIGN AGENCY

ROAS ARCHITECTURE 3D DESIGN AGENCY
ROAS ARCHITECTURE 3D DESIGN AGENCY
ROAS ARCHITECTURE 3D DESIGN AGENCY

The bedroom is spacious, and the decoration is unique. Stripes in various styles have been used in keeping the color scheme of white intact. The beautiful armchair and the small table in light print, by the large window adds to the mysterious charm of this room. See 10 creative bedroom ideas to inspire you.

Something incredible

INTERIOR DESIGN FOR IMAR INSAAT, ROAS ARCHITECTURE 3D DESIGN AGENCY
ROAS ARCHITECTURE 3D DESIGN AGENCY

ROAS ARCHITECTURE 3D DESIGN AGENCY
ROAS ARCHITECTURE 3D DESIGN AGENCY
ROAS ARCHITECTURE 3D DESIGN AGENCY

The house also has a sauna ? Now that is incredible!! Love Rustic? See a rustic home that roars with style. Find this amalgamation of rustic and modern interesting? Let us know your thoughts.

