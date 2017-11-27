An amazing home spread over 85 m²

Today in Homify 360 degrees, we share with you a fantastic transformation of an apartment. It is spread over 85 m² and is located in Barcelona, near the neighborhood of Sant Gervasi. The owner wanted to modernize an ancient floor, giving it a more current look. The area also gained dynamic features along with enough light. Overall, it became more functional. The result is awe-inspiring, and we do not doubt that the architects of Sincro Studio did a great job.
We begin with this magnificent living room, where the decorative concern is noteworthy. Here the whole environment has gained a more modern and current life. It has been done either by choosing the boldest colors, the patterns or design of the furniture. The entire wall above the sofa was decorated with several photographs, inspirational phrases, and other pictures as well. Just by looking at this living room one can get good vibes.
In front of the gray couch and the beautiful red armchair, a large TV was placed. They chose to suspend it instead of putting it on a TV unit. This smart option ended up saving a few square feet on the floor. Beneath the television, a beautiful fireplace has been installed. In addition, one can also look at the terrace through the large windows that open into space. The roof has been equipped with outdoor table and chairs which are ideal to enjoy hot summer days.
We find the same chromatic palette of the living room in the dining as well which showcases gray and red colors. A beautiful combination that once again brings modernity to this home. The details were also well taken care of in this room. The dining table receiving a branch of fresh white hydrangeas and two wooden stands. On the other hand, an art canvas and a vertical mirror were placed on the floor which duplicates the space.
This space implies that the owners took outstanding advantage of the available 85 m². They did so by designing several tidying up closets both in the bathroom and corridor. Thus, it is much easier to keep the house in order with everything in its place.
This image is one more proof that the decoration was of extreme importance for these professionals. By betting on the right colors and details, it is possible to create miracles. If you also need professional help to renovate your apartment or old housing, then you must appeal to an interior decorator or architect. In general, the room is in of white color. But the decorative details like cushions, picture, curtains add an elegant contrast. The fabrics and colors of the pillows remind us of a more oriental environment.
One of the divisions that underwent a significant transformation was undoubtedly the kitchen. Here they have sought to maximize the arrangements by introducing cupboards and drawers from top to bottom. There was also room to design a bar unit, which can serve as a dining table as well. The beige ceramic flooring meets the color of the cabinets and breaks with the remaining space, which has been coated with wood.
We say goodbye to the name entrance hall since it is so much to enter as to leave. Here they lined the wall with a beautiful wallpaper, which imitates a naked forest. In front of the space, they even incorporated other storage modules. The neutral colors used make it look cozy and warm.
