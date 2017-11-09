8 Ways to maintain flawless house exteriors

We do not seem to tire of saying here in homify, that the facade of your house creates the first impression of the house in the minds of the visitors, and that is why it is super important to keep it favorable. Since the facades are exposed to a lot of pollution and contamination, they get dirty very easily, and therefore they need to be maintained with care. If you are not careful about maintenance of the exteriors, you might need to spend a lot more time and money to remove the accumulated dirt. With this idea in mind, we bring to you eight maintenance and cleaning methods, so you can maintain an impeccable house from the outside as well.
On the dirtiest facades, water will not be enough to remove dirt without the help of other products. Detergents are able to remove the tough dust much faster as they form a chemical bond with the dust particles which becomes in soluble in water and gets washed away. Soak a sponge in water and detergent to clean the surface, especially if it has grooves, and get a sparkling clean house from the outside. You might like to see the perfect color palette for the house facade.
Low pressure water wash is ideal for homes in sparsely populated places that do catch dirt and dust, but are not polluted with grim, soot or other contaminants. This is a delicate and non-invasive method. Low pressure plain water wash is especially recommended for facades with delicate materials such as solar panels, glass and wood, in order to save them from high pressure or other chemicals.
This is the step that follows the low pressure wash, in the houses that have a robust exterior, where you do not have to stop at just low pressure wash. With high pressure water washing, the force of the water releases the dirt from the walls without the help of detergents or other chemicals, making it ideal for grooves and surfaces that can not be treated with chemicals, like wood or marble.
A glass wall looks great, it makes the rooms look spacious, it lets the natural light in, but it does ask for a lot of maintenance. When the glass that you see through is dirty, everything looks dull. It is impossible to have an sparkling exterior if you forget the cleaning of the glass. Glass is cleaned the best with a mixture of water and vinegar in the ratio of 3:1 or you can use the special aerosols available in stores meant for cleaning glass. One important thing is to wipe the glass immediately using a wiper, microfiber cloth or even an old newspaper or else water stains will remain on the glass. See how this gorgeous glass extension gives this old house a new life.
As stunning as it looks, wood needs a lot maintenance too, perhaps the highest of all construction materials. It needs a lot of coats and treatments to preserve its shine, strength and life. If the outer coating is in wood, it is necessary to give it a treatment that will waterproof it and coat it with wax and other special products that makes it hydrophobic, and abrasion proof. Waxes, varnishes or plasticizers and a lot of other wood maintenance products are available in the stores to preserve the shine of your wooden exteriors, which should be used religiously. Here is the cutest little wooden home you have ever seen.
Chemical solvents can be used on the tougher and more resistant surfaces. These solvents remove the dirt and grime very easily, and leave a shine on the surface as they wash off. The rustic houses with stone exteriors, where there is no paint involved are ideal to be cleaned with chemical solvents. Here are 10 ways to give your home's facade a new look.
When the house is painted on the exterior, no matter how much you clean and wash it, you will eventually have to be sanding and painting it every few years. Remember to use special weatherproof exterior paints, which also have a dust repulsive compound as it will hold out better and longer. Here are 17 facade color combinations to boost your home's appeal.
When you have a facade, somewhat like this picture, it accumulates dirt, dust, spider webs, bird litters between the boards. In cases where high pressure washing does not seem to be the workable option, grab a brush and clean the thin grooves by brushing them dry. Where water can be used, the brush can be soaked in water and used to get your home exteriors to shine.
