8 Ways to maintain flawless house exteriors

When you have a facade, somewhat like this picture, it accumulates dirt, dust, spider webs, bird litters between the boards. In cases where high pressure washing does not seem to be the workable option, grab a brush and clean the thin grooves by brushing them dry. Where water can be used, the brush can be soaked in water and used to get your home exteriors to shine.

If you liked these houses, see more projects of our architects .

Are you going to practice any of these techniques? Let us know.