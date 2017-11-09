A modern house with neutral and warm color tones

As they say, simple is the new beautiful. We present to you, a modern house, that looks elegant, playing with subtle warm and solid colors. Isn't it the dream house for every city dweller. We are going to take you for a tour of the beautiful living room in this house in Rio-de-Janerio, designed with warm and cozy interiors, contemporary decor and classy furniture.
The couches used by the designers are extremely comfortable for long haul sitting sessions. Rather than keeping all the seating similar, a range of colors and styles is used, in the same neutral tones to add depth and subtle drama to the otherwise simple living room. All the furniture is in earthen shades, to maintain the color neutrality theme the designer had wanted. You might love this lovely couch in beige, if you are looking to revamp your living room.
You would agree that living room is one place in the house that doesn't need much privacy, and this concept has been well utilized by the designers. Keeping the wall that separates the living room from the hallway as a wooden frame, the designers have ensured that the living room will always invite fresh air and light from one side. The wood adds texture to the living room and also blends well with the earthen feel of the place. You might like these 12 wonderful ways to add texture to your walls.
The little corner catches attention, bringing a much welcome contrast to the neutral and earthen living room. The beautiful and lustrous dark red vase and pots against a light background add more life to this room. Its wonderful to know how just some small pots can elevate the look of a room manifolds. Would you like to look at some beautiful pots, and shiny vases for your home?
The dining room is just an extension to the living room, and as you would have expected, the designers did not let go of the theme in terms of color or texture. The chair upholstery is in light beige color, and the wood in its original color keeps the natural and earthen feel alive. The beautiful painting on the wall adds an illusion of depth and peps up the place in a subtle way. You can create a similar look in your home with this beautiful painting.
Do you also feel the need to have some small tables or stools in your living room which you can easily drag near your seat, and keep your drinks. The designers have kept the living room very practical, keeping in mind those times when many people would be sitting together in a casual setting. The small wooden stools and a portable wooden table along with the fixed side consoles not only provide the comfort but also add style. Look here for some more practical and helpful small tables.
The white center table with a glass top, in two layers is a wonderful adornment to this earthen living room. It reflects light, is light in weight and blends well with the rest of the furniture yet standing apart in terms of its style. The center table does look like the center of attraction here. Here is another gorgeous center table that will not leave your attention.
Are you inspired by this earthen and beautiful living room with muted color tones? What is the one thing you liked the most, let us know your thoughts!