7 timeless combinations for bathroom tiles

Combination of colored bathroom ceramic tiles in the bathtub gives it a fun twist. Today the tiles are not reduced to shower space, wall tiles have crept into rest of the rooms too. There can be infinite combinations of these small square tiles, and all of them will look equally good, playing with different shades of the same color. You can also use these small square tiles to create a shaded wall top to bottom!

However, in this bathroom, the different shades of brown are combined with white, which is also found in toilets, to give a clearer and brighter touch to the wall. The combination of browns also plays with the ceilings made of wood, and also with the unpainted ceramic floors. Here are some wonderful ideas to decorate a neutral bathroom.