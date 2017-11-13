10 Rustic kitchens to inspire you !

A cook is an artist, who says a lot through his work. The art of cooking needs just as much ambiance and mood as painting or writing. When you love spending time in the kitchen, it is a good idea to make it worthwhile.

Here we want to inspire you the best we know. This time with 10 built-in-kitchens (complete or partial) of rustic style, which will take you back to your roots, to your old hometown, or to your grandmother's rustic kitchen, where you can reminisce your childhood, one of the best times in your life. Rustic does not go out of style, so if you are thinking of a rustic kitchen as an option for your home, we hope that you will find all the inspiration you need, right here !