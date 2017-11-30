Space distribution ideas for narrow and long baths

You can not dismiss any opportunity that comes your way and take advantage of any option to get extra space in a narrow bathroom. A niche or any other space where you can scratch the constructive elements that make up the bathroom will be a good place to display and store the toiletries and other products. You can also use this space for adding some decorative element like small plants. Combining these resources with adequate lighting or the use of light colors on the pavement and walls will make the bathroom look much bigger, look cleaner and work much better.Here are 15 small bathrooms to see before renovating yours.

As they say, the best ideas come in the bathrooms, we say best ideas come in the best bathrooms. Feeling inspired?