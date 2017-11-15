Easy tips to brighten up a dark house

When you can not make it, fake it ! A perfect idea when your bedroom is in the innermost part of the house and you do not have any windows. Adhesive vinyl gives you the opportunity to transform a wall into what you want. Why not invent an open window with view of your favorite place. This illustration with cut vinyl is done by Chispum in Barcelona. This piece of art against a white backdrop has illuminated the bedroom completely. And of course, brightness is joyful, a feeling that you can increase by placing several cushions in different strong colors on the bed, so that the contrast is the most attractive. See here for another beautiful example of wall art.

So, let there be light ! Hope you got some ideas to brighten up your room. Can you think of more ways to increase the brightness of your bedroom or living room?