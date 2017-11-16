37 great ideas to have a vertical garden at home

A vertical garden inside your home is the best natural decoration. Small details often make big differences and plants are a great ally to make your home greener and and fresher.Besides being an element that bring serenity and warmth, their colors, shapes and aromas create a pleasant atmosphere.
In this ideabook you will find a pleasant walk through more than thirty ideas on how to make vertical gardens at home, an option that will allow you to have a green area both inside and outside of your home. Doesn't that sound incredible? The key is to take advantage of the walls, incorporate some frames to decorate with plants. To know in detail.. keep reading!
The starting point to make your green area charming has a lot to do with the optimization of available resources. We are not referring only to the space on the walls but also to the other elements that you may have in your home, like these window panes are used as frames to hang the plants. This reusable design will allow you to give your old elements a new life and turn them into support of your personal vertical garden.
The art in decorating your home with plants starts with determining what type of plants to use. A good knowledge of the botanical species can help you find the cornerstone on which to create your small garden. Certain plants are more suitable for certain seasons and light availability and certain types of plants are more recommended than others to decorate the walls. If you have doubts, it is best to consult the experts rather than experimenting.
Vertical gardens undoubtedly are very original elements in decoration and interior design. However, it would not hurt to look for creative solutions that add a personality and dimension to the composition. Niches like these offer an unusual appearance for a vertical garden.
Rather than being repetitive, be creative, and look for a variety of options when designing your vertical garden. Its fascinating to have different types of plants. Not only does that add texture and a more attractive look but you can enjoy a different image of your garden in different seasons depending on the plant species.
If there is a perfect couple in terms of landscaping, it is plants and water. A composition of vertical garden that includes a water source as a complement will make a beautiful and harmonious interior vertical garden. We have 15 wonderful wall mounted fountains for your garden, have a look.
Take advantage of your vertical garden to turn it into a true work of art using creative resources, like bamboo, wood, clay etc. Here are 8 creative DIY projects for your garden to make it all the more beautiful.
Not a fan of variety? No Problem!! It is not always necessary to bet on different types of plants to make your vertical garden spectacular. You can achieve this by using only one species that provides a considerable density so that it creates a green mantle for your wall.
A vertical garden does not imply that the layout be done lightly, in fact, a concrete organization of the pots will be a great idea to achieve an attractive design, which is full of contrast and character. Find the visual balance and be as creative as you want to make a composition that draws attention, as in this case. See 6 steps to create a beautiful concrete planter now.
When we speak of vertical garden we do not refer exclusively to the creation of this type of green areas in height. Here you can see a horizontal distribution with integrated pots that are very striking. Its independent disposition makes it ideal for the planting of all kinds of species. You can even plant aromatic herbs in these that you can use to fill your stews with flavor if you are passionate about the culinary art too.
Colonizing the walls is the key to the design of vertical gardens and, in this sense, it is supremely fundamental to let go of the fear of occupying areas of all dimensions. The plants in this type of vertical setting are sure to give your walls new life.
Apart from its bright color, the complexity of an Orchid flower makes it an especially attractive plant to incorporate into the design of your home. Contrary to what may seem, they are a species that, despite the delicate care they need, adapt quite easily and add beautiful colors to your vertical garden.
Another great idea is to bet on different species that share a certain similarity with respect to the care and nutrition required to guarantee the success of your vertical garden
Do not have a lot of space in the home? This can no longer stop you from having your own vertical garden. Whether in height or horizontal, the possibilities offered by narrow elements open an infinite universe. A simple column, as in this case, can become the ideal setting to be the green pad of your home.
We started this ideabook betting on a modern design that used the technique of a recycled design as the backbone of the composition. However, some classic elements can also give great results as is the case with this vertical garden supported on a wrought iron structure.
Wood is a versatile material that gives life to the design of a living room that is present in a vertical garden. Here is a clear example of how to use wood in your vertical garden, combined with other materials such as ceramic pots, gives a very cozy and rustic touch.
One of the most common places, since time immemorial to place the plants is the window or the balcony. That said, why not go back the lanes of nostalgia and recover those lattices for the creation of a vertical garden? This structure of wood and forge will remind you of the windows of yesteryear with a charming little vertical garden.
The mere presence of a vertical garden draws attention but adding another element can bring out uniqueness in the vertical garden. It is not necessary to equip them with large accessories, horizontal slabs like these in picture can offer a captivating aspect too.
The species that extend towards the ground will naturally fill all the spaces of the wall, creating a natural green curtain.
Create some green walls in unusual places, like the bathroom, the corridor and make a statement with original decoration.
The ferns are an ideal option for vertical gardens that brings home heat in the form of a green wall, and add a beautiful texture to any garden.
Undoubtedly the presence of plants brings a touch of color to any space, interior or exterior. However, you can always complete that chromatic appeal with a background that contrasts with your green garden giving it an even more overwhelming personality.
Vertical gardens do not have to become stand alone islands within your wall. You can take advantage of the materials that help the plants be integrated into the walls creating a subtle effect like the one achieved in this design in which the planters are part of the wooden panel that covers the balcony.
If the spatial possibilities allow it, you can exponentially multiply the presence of vertical gardens. Small symmetrical garden elements are sure to look highly attractive, so set your imagination and think of using the available space in a symmetrical manner.
Not a symmetry lover? We have something for you as well. For those who are not particularly attracted to the symmetry, here is an idea that offers just the opposite, a vertical garden that uses the dimensions of the wall to create a game of shapes and volumes with different planters and species. Quirky!!
When you decide to create your own green wall, keep in mind that, one of the issues to be taken into account, is that it must maintain the agreement with the rest of the design. In this stone wall the balance is retained by the creation of small and symmetrical multiple elements of vertical garden with supports also in stone, creating a medieval aspect.
The geometry in your vertical garden will help you create spaces full of charm and modernity, so basically you can have your vertical garden in a complementing geometrical shape, and you can rest assured that it will look good.
The green walls are usually a perfect ally to give life to any plain simple wall without textures. The simplicity of the same will be the perfect contrast for your vertical garden, and will make the garden stand out even more, helping it become the undisputed protagonist of the decoration of your home.
Regarding plants, one of the species to consider is the Bromeliads. These are tropical plants that grow naturally on the trunks of large vertical trees so they will adapt perfectly to your vertical garden and will not require much care.
The originality does not cease to amaze us and, in this case, it does so with a vertical garden design composed of aquariums converted into planters. Its uniqueness is only comparable to the spectacular visual it offers as a green area.
Wood is once again the protagonist in this design used in its most natural form. Practically untreated, these planters bring a rustic feel that fits perfectly with the natural touch that plants give to this outdoor space.
Here is yet another design that combines plants and fountains to make this small terrace a unique and calm space in which each element fits the serene environment perfectly.
Even the simplest elements, such as a small wooden board, can house a unique vertical garden with excellent results.
Why just green? If you are one of those who are attracted to the colors of the rainbow and you love vivid colors, then choose for your vertical garden plants in different colors and expand the chromatic range of decoration of your spaces.
Combine different species, of varying density and get a vertical garden that makes your green wall an enviable element.
We have already mentioned that it is not necessary to have large spaces to create an attractive vertical garden. See 10 ways to grow a beautiful garden in small space. This design is able to capture all eyes using its tremendous simplicity as a weapon. The grandiosity of the chosen plants is another key to the seduction of this vertical garden that you can install anywhere in your house.
Finally, we have brought this beautiful vertically elongated panel that can be well organized in any small wall of your house, which marks the decoration with elegance and creativity.
We would like to conclude this ideabook with an idea that turns this vertical garden into an authentic work of art. A bamboo frame takes the the space occupied by this green wall to another level altogether as if it were an authentic artistic creation. Isn't it simply spectacular? So grow up, create your own vertical garden now!
Now that you know how easy it is to create, how would you like your vertical garden to be? Let us know your thoughts!