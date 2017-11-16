37 great ideas to have a vertical garden at home

A vertical garden inside your home is the best natural decoration. Small details often make big differences and plants are a great ally to make your home greener and and fresher.Besides being an element that bring serenity and warmth, their colors, shapes and aromas create a pleasant atmosphere.

In this ideabook you will find a pleasant walk through more than thirty ideas on how to make vertical gardens at home, an option that will allow you to have a green area both inside and outside of your home. Doesn't that sound incredible? The key is to take advantage of the walls, incorporate some frames to decorate with plants. To know in detail.. keep reading!