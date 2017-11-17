This lakeside house in Canada is the perfect dream home

Doesn't it get difficult to resist the temptation of sharing with everyone when you see something spectacular? Surrounded by deep blue lake waters and beautiful hills, this lake-view house overlooking lake Okanagan is one such beauty, that will stay fresh in your mind for a long long time. Here we will take you for a tour of this marvel, a wooden lakeside house that is sure to mesmerize you with its charm.
Taking advantage of the location and the direction, the designers used large sized transparent glass as walls to create this luminous marvel. The glass allows a lot of natural light in the day, and the house shines bright in the night, making it a view in itself from the lake side. The protruding cantilever ceiling also adds to the captivating exterior of this lake view house. This is probably the brightest piece near lake Okanagan. Wooden exteriors look stunning, you will want to steal these 13 wooden home exteriors.
Wood is undoubtedly the protagonist in this house, which is used extensively in the interiors and exteriors, walls, ceilings and floor. However the unique effect created by the walls constructed using rammed earth, running in curves along the entire curve of the house, creates a beautiful stratified and smooth appearance. The rammed earth walls also help to blur the boundary between the house and the nature around owing to the natural earth color. You might love to see another home that artfully balances wood and glass.
The house encompasses a massive living hall, a large space visually separated into three major areas, the kitchen, the dining area over looking the lake and the seating area in the third corner. The seating area boasts of a large and rustic built in fireplace constructed in stone, which is big enough to heat this huge room. The couches in grey match the fireplace beautifully and create a visual separation from the rest of the room, just owing to its color. The dining table is made of wood, and decorated with colorful upholstery to brighten up the place. The hanging lamps just above the dining table also make dining a bright and happy place. Here are 15 tricks to create a living room to envy.
The shape of this house follows the natural curve of the hill on which it is constructed, giving it a very unique and dynamic appearance. This concave of three wooden complexes creates space for a lush green garden, which is the perfect hangout in the summer. The concave also allows to create a royal circular driveway, lined with a wooden fence, as the approach to the lake house. Have a garden? Here are 10 garden updates that shine in any season.
Now you would wonder, how the residents keep themselves indoors when they have such a breathtaking view from the open patio. Well that is probably why you can see those easel board and paintings there.Views like those from this lake view house, can bring out the artist in anyone. The patio is made in wood from top to bottom, and has simple and light furniture easy to folded and kept aside to create free space for the morning workout routine.
The kitchen in the house has an open plan, with two parallel counters having a black granite top. The unique idea of the designers here is to keep the counters in center, rather than taking them near any wall, which makes the kitchen counter workable from all sides. One of the sides is doubled as a bar table, with high chairs on the side. A beautiful concept indeed.
Hope you liked this amazing warm wooden house, and want to see something more like this? We hope the unique ideas that the designers have used inspired you. Would you like to share your favorite thing about this lake side house?