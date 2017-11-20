16 innovative ways to decorate walls with hollows

An open hollow in the surface of a wall usually crowned by a semi circular arc is one of the elements of classical architecture and is called a niche. It was used to place a religious statue or image. Modern architecture has derived some other simple variants from this concept, and have incorporated niches in the design and decoration of houses. A hollow in the wall is now quite popular in many houses, to place decorative objects, works of art etc. The structure and shape of these hollows depends on the availability of space, and here we wish to show you 16 pictures of such spaces and hollows in walls that will leave you speechless.