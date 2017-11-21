10 awnings and pergolas that will make your terrace look fantastic

How about adding a wow factor to your house for the coming summers? Welcome this summer, by giving your home an all new attire with awning for attics or pergola for attic terraces and get your home as summer ready as you. While an awning creates a vibrant environment, it also creates some extra space to put your armchairs, hammocks, a garden set and enjoy the warm hours while the sun shines.

If you are worried about the effort required in setting up the awning, don't be. With the new automated systems you can have your perfect summer shade with the push of a button. Awnings can be a saver in rainy season too, giving you some extra dry inches out in the open.