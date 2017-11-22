Your browser is out-of-date.

Over 40 pallet furniture ideas that you would want to copy

Vartika Gupta Vartika Gupta
Meubels van pallets, Pallethandel Zoetermeer Pallethandel Zoetermeer Garden Furniture
Thinking of furnishing your house? Choosing furniture is one of the most important issues in the decorative project of any home not only because these pieces are the most conspicuous, but also because they speak volumes about the taste and style of the house owners.

A very interesting and trending alternative is the use of recycled pallets for the creating furniture of all kinds. The use of this type of material is pocket friendly and sustainable. Decorators and interior designers know it well and hence in recent times pallet furniture is one very common sight is various furnishing proposals. With pallets, it is also possible to take up a DIY project and make your own furniture, reducing the cost of furniture even further. However in this ideabook, we have for you, more than 40 ideas of pallet furniture, that you would instantly want to copy.

1. Outdoor garden furniture

Das Sofa Hermann, palettenmoebel.at palettenmoebel.at Balconies, verandas & terraces Furniture
An appropriate treatment and an original design can turn some simple pallets into a set of spectacular outdoor furniture like this one.

2.Subtle and simple coffee

Departamento en el centro de la ciudad, amiko espacios amiko espacios Garden Furniture
The reason for success in using pallets in the decoration is how simple it is to transform them into practical and functional furniture. You just have to add some legs and you will have an ideal coffee table ready.

3. A set suitable for interiors

Departamento en el centro de la ciudad, amiko espacios amiko espacios Garden Furniture
Benches made from pallets make up this unique set of furniture that is equally fit for indoors and outdoors.

A practical and mobile coffee table!

MULHACÉN mesa palets. 120x80cm, 2 alturas, ECOdECO Mobiliario ECOdECO Mobiliario Garden Furniture
Just add some wheels on the legs and you can take your table made with pallets wherever you want.

5. Pallets in the form of sofa

ALMANZOR sofá palets. 120x80cm, ECOdECO Mobiliario ECOdECO Mobiliario Garden Furniture
Are you wondering whether it is comfortable? You should try it! This sofa made with pallets has everything to make its expensive peers run for their money.

6. Furniture with pallets to match the rest of the decoration

Banken pallets, Meubelen van pallets Meubelen van pallets Garden Furniture
If you love everything in perfect harmony, feel free to give a color bath to your furniture and make them blend in perfectly.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Pallets for an enviable terrace

ATICOS EN SITGES by HOME DECO , Home Deco Decoración Home Deco Decoración Balconies, verandas & terraces Furniture White
A simple yet elegant pallet furniture set for the terrace that gives it an eclectic feel.

8. Comfort and Elegance

Banken pallets, Meubelen van pallets Meubelen van pallets Garden Furniture
Another couch and table, with comfortable seating to add glamour to your exteriors.

9. Blends well with every style

homify Patios & Decks
The furniture with pallets is perfectly integrated with any style of decoration.

10. Wide choice of colors

Palettenlounge "Lulatsch" (groß), Paletten-Style Paletten-Style Balconies, verandas & terraces Furniture Wood
Whether you want to keep the colors natural, or like to paint the pallet furniture, it compliments a wide range of colors, so you have a whole palate of colors with the pallet furniture.

11. Something original

Salas Ecológicas , Biogibson Biogibson Balconies, verandas & terraces Furniture Wood
If you do not wish to use the pallets as it is, you can treat and mold them to your liking to create original furniture full of personality.

12. A set of cozy and warm outdoor furniture

Garden corner unit , Pallet furniture uk Pallet furniture uk Garden Furniture
Garden corner unit

13. Making the furniture kid friendly

Mesas, Equilibra Equilibra Living roomTV stands & cabinets
You can have a super time with kids, while you engage them in painting their room furniture made of pallets their own way. Pallet furniture is a great option for kids room, with respect to durability and cost. Here is how you can design a creative kids room to inspire imagination.

14. Adding color to your garden

Mesas, Equilibra Equilibra Living roomTV stands & cabinets
Whenever you need it, you can add interesting nuances to the design of your garden with some interesting furniture. Doing it with your furniture made with pallets is an affordable and easy option. Here are 10 beautiful seating arrangements for your garden, hope you like them.

15. Protect the surface of your table made with pallets with a custom glass

Meubels van pallets, Pallethandel Zoetermeer Pallethandel Zoetermeer Garden Furniture
Love outdoor seating? Here is another seating design created by pallets to woo you.

16. Let there be light!

Bire Bar, BRENSO Architecture & Design BRENSO Architecture & Design Commercial spaces Gastronomy
BRENSO Architecture & Design
Originality knows no limits, so if what you're looking for something unique, how about adding some light to your furniture made with pallets?

17. Sun loungers made with pallets

Der Sitz Ferdl, palettenmoebel.at palettenmoebel.at Balconies, verandas & terraces Furniture
Nothing better than to feel comfortable while you bathe in the sun. These colorful lounge style chairs will add brightness to your terrace or garden.

18. Much more than just decoration

I nostri lavori, asdf asdf Garden Furniture
Furniture made with pallets are much more from than being mere decorative elements. Its functionality leaves no room for discussion, as you can see in this entire setup created with just pallets.

19. Add charm to your house

RUSELL mesa palets. 120x47cm, 2 alturas, ECOdECO Mobiliario ECOdECO Mobiliario HouseholdHomewares
A simple console made from pallets can be very appealing, and act a beautiful table for low seating.

20. Complement pallets with textiles

Projeto Remobília - Sofá de Pallets, Camila Feriato Camila Feriato Living roomSofas & armchairs Wood Multicolored
If you want to make your own furniture with pallets, be patient and do not forget to pay attention to the details. Using pallets as a base, this couch design is completed with a perfect arrangement of cushions and mattress that make this piece of furniture unique.

21. Bed make of Pallets

Recamaras Ecológicas, Biogibson Biogibson BedroomBeds & headboards
Whether in the form of a headboard or as a bed base, the pallets are ideal for creating bedroom furniture full of charm.

22. Just the bed base

homify Walls & flooringTiles
Bed bases made with pallets are a very original solution, for a low cost bed, just enough for a cozy sleep,

23. Uniqueness and Style

Charming Suite, BARASONA Diseño y Comunicacion BARASONA Diseño y Comunicacion Bedroom
In addition to the uniqueness of the base made with pallets, this bed makes you dream just by looking at it

24. Make your own unique design

Recamaras Ecológicas, Biogibson Biogibson BedroomBeds & headboards
The pallets allow to create unique designs for the furniture of the room, both in color and shapes. 

25. Night tables made of pallets

ARCE mesa cajas de fruta, ECOdECO Mobiliario ECOdECO Mobiliario HouseholdAccessories & decoration
They are the perfect complement to any set of bedroom furniture, and precisely for that reason, they are not exempt from being manufactured with recycled pallets or wooden boxes, making them beautiful and functional.

26. A low cost night table

Palettenmöbel - Nachtschrank "Natur", starg starg BedroomBedside tables
With a single pallet you can get a single table. This design is not only original but also has everything necessary to become a functional and practical piece of furniture in your room.

27.A minimalistic style

Pallet Bedside Table, Piggledy Pallet Furniture Piggledy Pallet Furniture BedroomBedside tables Wood Wood effect
Pallet Bedside Table

28. On a larger scale

Esszimmertisch aus Industriepalette !, La maison La maison Dining roomTables
Apart from decorative or smaller pieces, the pallets can also give life to more bulky items such as the dining table.

29. Something different

homify Dining roomChairs & benches
When you have space constraint, how about a set of furniture made with pallets for your living room with a small couch, a couple of poufs and a small table? Simply ideal.

30. Vintage feel

sery, SE-RECYCLE eco design SE-RECYCLE eco design Living roomSofas & armchairs
Let yourself be seduced by the vintage aesthetic of an armchair made with pallets like this.

31. A perfect and mobile coffee table

TEIDE mesa palets. 80×68 cm, 2 alturas, ECOdECO Mobiliario ECOdECO Mobiliario HouseholdHomewares
A complete coffee table: made with pallets, protected with a glass and with wheels

32. Pallets gel with any style

MONTE DAS MOÇAS, Aljezur, LAVRADIO DESIGN LAVRADIO DESIGN Living room
Whatever style dominates in your home, feel free to introduce furniture made with pallets. The results can be as aesthetically effective as in this room.

33. Multifunctional

EUCALIPTO revistero cajas fruta, ECOdECO Mobiliario ECOdECO Mobiliario HouseholdAccessories & decoration
Wooden boxes are also a material commonly used for the production of recycled furniture. This is a perfect example of what we mean. Magazine rack, storage solution, mobile bar furniture? A multi-functional and low cost furniture idea.

34. A decoration based on pallets and boxes

homify Study/office
Those responsible for this design, gave the pallets a unique role occupying a whole wall creating shelves based on these materials and wooden boxes. Original and super practical right?

35. Use the pallets to create original shelves

VELETA estantería palets. 68cm, ECOdECO Mobiliario ECOdECO Mobiliario HouseholdHomewares
36. Create elaborate exhibit stand

Regale, Palettano Palettano Living roomShelves
You can also take advantage of the pallets as charming exhibition shelves.

37. Recycled furniture for the bathroom

CEDRO estantería cajas de fruta, ECOdECO Mobiliario ECOdECO Mobiliario HouseholdHomewares
In a place where order and neatness is a must, having the right storage is the key. These recycled wooden boxes painted roughly are a good looking and cost effective storage solution for your bathroom. Here are 15 small bathrooms you need to see before your redecorate yours.

38. Some more outdoor furniture ideas

Chicken Bar Monchos, Paletto's Furnature Paletto's Furnature Balconies, verandas & terraces Furniture
Paletto's Furnature
39. Pallets for your plants

MARBORÉ jardinera palets. 120x80cm, 3 alturas, ECOdECO Mobiliario ECOdECO Mobiliario Garden Furniture
If you want an original arrangement for your pots and planters, nothing compares to making your own structure of recycled pallets.

40. Another setting for plants with pallets

GABARRÓ jardinera palets. 120x47cm, 2 alturas, ECOdECO Mobiliario ECOdECO Mobiliario Garden Furniture
41. A vertical Garden with pallets

Verticale pallet tuin van POPUPPALLETS, Pop up Pallets Pop up Pallets Balconies, verandas & terraces Accessories & decoration
Want to create a vertical garden? Here are 37 great ideas to have a vertical garden at home.

42. A sustainable and great looking vertical garden with pallets

Verticale pallet tuin van POPUPPALLETS, Pop up Pallets Pop up Pallets Balconies, verandas & terraces Accessories & decoration
43. Excess of it, isn't bad either.

The JAM Terrace, Aida Lopez Paisajista Aida Lopez Paisajista Balconies, verandas & terraces Plants & flowers
When you simply love the pallets.. it shows! Feeling inspired? What is the first piece of pallet furniture that you want in your home?

Feeling inspired? What is the first piece of pallet furniture that you want in your home?

