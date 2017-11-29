5 Prefabricated houses on the outside and inside

The craze of prefabricated houses is on a high these days. The cost effectiveness and the amount of time that it saves makes prefabricated houses a great choice among the young generation. These prefabricated homes are sustainable and energy efficient and are beautiful from the inside, so also a great idea to look up to, in terms of future sustainability.

The materials used to construct the main structure are usually concrete and wood, though there are few projects in steel and other metals.The manufacture is done in modules, which are transported to the site where they are installed. The modules fit each other perfectly offering 100 percent isolation. In this ideabook we have a few prefabricated houses that have all the comfort and style of a conventional house.