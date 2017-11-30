26 very original small kitchens that will inspire you

The kitchen, which used to be a just a practical and functional part of the home earlier, is now one of the most decorated and celebrated spaces in a home. With the concept of open plan kitchens right in the living room, lot of thought is given into the design, the look and the organization of the kitchen. The kitchen is now an integral part of the style statement of a home. This new role is no more dependent on a kitchen's dimensions. We bring to you in this ideabook, 26 very small kitchens that offer a lot of charm, without losing the functionality. Are you ready to devour?