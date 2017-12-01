6 simple ideas to spend a stress free day in your garden

Want to spend a quiet day in your garden? If so, we have 6 suggestions on how to do it, without stress! Who does not want to enjoy outdoors in fresh air and soak in the warmth while its there. There is still some time at hand, so you can start preparing your summer garden and create a pleasant atmosphere that will take away all your stress as you relax in it.
Here are some ideas that do not involve a lot of work, or a lot of cost and will still help you to create your garden your way.
For spending quiet time in the garden, you need to have a pleasant and peaceful environment. The greens look great only if they are maintained well. In your garden you should create a space that reflects your taste. If you like stones and do not want to have too much work in your garden, then you can just have a stone bed with potted plants. If, on the other hand, you prefer something more breathtaking, more natural with grass, flowers and everything then you must make a garden just the way you like it. You can also contemplate these calming garden accessories for your garden.
The hammock represents relaxation in so many ways. A simple, cheap and such a perfect relaxation object. There is probably nothing better than to lie down in the hammock to contemplate the sky, to read a book, to reflect on good old days and to savor tranquilly with the sounds of the nature. What are you waiting for to have your garden hammock? It is not a huge investment, and in winters, all you have to do is store it in a drawer. However do not miss out on the garden fun in winters. Here are 8 ways to enjoy your garden in the winters.
Everyone loves a warm and bright garden with good vibes. To this effect using a Buddha statue that brings in good energies, is a great idea. Buddha statues are available in various poses, sitting standing and even lying down. Choose the most appropriate statue in your space and feel the good energies it conveys. See 10 reasons why you need a zen garden in your house.
Stock up the Vitamin D while you can. Make the most of your garden and the sun, lying on a lounger. Soak in the warmth, the goodness of sun's heat, the beauty of blue skies and the greenery around, and recover your energies. See 10 beautiful seating arrangements for your garden.
If you want something more practical, but also budget friendly, you can always opt for a garden rug, with cushions and puffs. It's simple, adds a lot of colors and brightness and has a great vibe! It is ideal for picnicking in your garden and enjoying a warm sunny afternoon just lying back in the sun.
Did you know that gardening is considered a therapy? It's true, gardening is a type of meditation. It helps us to relax and to get out of our day-to-day problems. You do not need to be a great gardener, to plant and sow flowers or plants. All you need is a trowel and gardening scissors to refresh and trim the look of your garden. Here are some gardening tips for spring in Canada.
Which of these 6 tips did you like the most? Tell us which one!