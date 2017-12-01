15 small gardens under the stairs or at the entrance of your home

A garden inside the house is a trending thing today. Regardless of its size, it is always pleasant to enjoy the beauty and freshness of nature.

Since it is an indoor garden, you need to find the best place available to put it. The space below the stairs and near the entrance are the favorites for this purpose. They catch the attention of people as they enter the house. In this ideabook, we'll show you 15 ideas to create an indoor garden. Come, have a look!