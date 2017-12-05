A cozy family villa with double garage and large terrace

This two-story family house in Indonesia, built by the local architectural firm SONY ARCHITECT STUDIO, is a perfectly cozy and beautiful place for a medium sized family.

The construction is carried out keeping in mind the family needs from the very beginning, so it has been possible to customize it perfectly as per the requirements. Normally you would not find two garages for a home that can house a medium family, but here several independent balconies, a large terrace, and a medium-sized garden with a swimming pool has all been taken care of. If you are also looking for some fashionable houses designed for families, then you are at the right place.