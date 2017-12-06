5 ways to keep your balcony and terrace warm in this biting cold

The weather is getting colder, keeping us indoors and enjoy hot drinks. However, for those who love spending time outdoors on the balcony or the terrace, the chill in the weather might seem like a torture. Do you want to wait till the next summer when you can enjoy the freshness of natural light and air, or do you need some ideas that can enable you to enjoy right now?

We have five ways in this ideabook to make your balcony and terrace warm during these cold winter months. Let us have a look!