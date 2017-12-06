26 rustic kitchens that will take you back in time

A kitchen in rustic style, with lots of wood work and brick walls is always a delight to work in. A rustic kitchen makes you feel having traveled back in time to the aroma of the food the grandmother used to cook . In modern houses, even a combination of country and modern styles can make your kitchen more personal and very functional.

We have 26 beautiful kitchens each different in its own way, that will make you want to go back to the village. You can find lots of inspiration if you wish to get a rustic style kitchen for yourself