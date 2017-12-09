Living room that allows guests to sleep overnight

The living room can not only be used to sit and chat with friends and family, now you can even make your friends and relatives stay overnight, for an endless night of gossip and laughter. Using the right furniture in the living room can make it more functional without compromising with the appearance of the place.
We have six practical ideas, so that your living room can be transformed into a bedroom when you want, and it looks still beautiful.
The top of the mezzanine is usually planned as a sleeping area, while the bottom will serve as a study or a small living room .If the number of visitors are more, you can remove the furniture below the mezzanine too, and use simple mattresses and bedding and have a sleepover. Not only this, see how Mezzanines are a great way to save space in a small home.
Armchairs can also be converted into single beds and can be opened in just a few simple steps. The two small armchairs in the picture can instantly transform into small beds for visitors to stay in.
The furniture in the picture is made from a simple wooden pallets. Wooden pallets do not need to go through any processing, as long as the top mattress is comfortable, adding just a pillow and bedding can make it a super comfortable bed. This design is not only simple and convenient, but also very young and stylish. Pallets are trending and very affordable. See these 44 pallet hacks you can easily copy.
The stylish sofa in this picture, is very simple and on modern lines. Can you guess how it becomes a place to sleep?
Reveal the answer down…
The bed is hidden in the wall, and you can just pull it down hiding the sofa beneath it. This design is very suitable for modern small space. See another idea for a beautiful looking sofa bed.
Want to make the living room into a bedroom, the easiest way is definitely choose a spacious sofa. In this picture, you can see that the sofa is wider than usual, which can become a comfortable single bed for the guests to sleep. Here is another multi-functional sofa that acts as a bed and helps with storage.
This modular design sofa will surprise you with its transformation capability. Each block can be moved so you can customize the shape and appearance of the sofa according to your needs. Here are 29 corner sofas for every living room.
Now you do not need to restrict yourself from a whole night of fun, you can always ask your friends and relatives to stay over. Tel us which one do you feel is the most suitable for you and why!