Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

12 Space saving courtyard gardens under the stairs

Vartika Gupta Vartika Gupta
Casa Santo Antonio de Lisboa, Baixo Impacto Arquitetura Ltda. Baixo Impacto Arquitetura Ltda. Rustic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Loading admin actions …

Space under the stairs is one of the most underutilized and overlooked spaces, but with just a little thought, you can create a small courtyard in this space. For a small space, the small courtyard under the stairs will bring life to the area under the stairs, and for bigger places, a courtyard will become the center of attraction of the house.

Today we have for you 12 different ideas for creating a small courtyard under staircases to give your stairs a more natural atmosphere.Climb on!

1. Wooden staircase

The small courtyard under this wooden staircase is definitely eye catching. The courtyard area is filled with riverbed stones in dark colors, and the plants are chosen in such a manner that they require less water and maintenance. A perfect setting for the lazy gardeners out there. Here are 16 ideas to copy for a beautiful indoor garden.

2. Minimalism with the iron staircase

"PROYECTO BQZ37", PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores Minimalist house
PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores

PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores
PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores
PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores

 An iron railing staircase might give a very hard and sturdy look to the house, and since there wasn't much space beneath it, adding just a few potted plants just softens up the look and creates a natural environment. No hard feelings now!!

3. Lights and plants go along well

Decoração de Apartamento | Jardim de Verssailles | Salvador-Ba, Maria Julia Faria Arquitetura e Interior Design Maria Julia Faria Arquitetura e Interior Design Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Maria Julia Faria Arquitetura e Interior Design

Maria Julia Faria Arquitetura e Interior Design
Maria Julia Faria Arquitetura e Interior Design
Maria Julia Faria Arquitetura e Interior Design

When you want to create a courtyard under the stairs in a strict budget, just light up the area with small bulbs or lamps and add a few potted plants in pretty containers to liven up the place. 

4. Courtyard with white pebbles

Casa Alto de Pinheiros, Ana Donadio Arquitetura Ana Donadio Arquitetura Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Ana Donadio Arquitetura

Ana Donadio Arquitetura
Ana Donadio Arquitetura
Ana Donadio Arquitetura

You can always fill an area with white pebbles and make it stand out in any corner of the house. This is basically a hack to make your house beautiful in low cost. It does require to wash and clean the pebbles from time to time to maintain that sparkling white charm. Add a few plants, a statue, a lamp and you can have a beautiful zen courtyard under your staircase.

5. Big space under stairs

homify Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
homify

homify
homify
homify

If the space under the stairs is big, you can spread the soil and make it into a beautiful mini garden. Plant your favorite plants depending on the light and heat condition to enjoy fresh green patch right inside your home. Using low cost seasonal plants also gives you the option of having a different landscape in different seasons. You might find some more inspiration for your courtyard garden here.

6. Casual yet elegant

Brooklin, Lo. interiores Lo. interiores Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Lo. interiores

Lo. interiores
Lo. interiores
Lo. interiores

The design of this small courtyard is very casual, using heavy foliage plants to create a beautiful yet causal looking courtyard.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Pots in different shapes and sizes

Residência Jardim Marajoara, MeyerCortez arquitetura & design MeyerCortez arquitetura & design Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
MeyerCortez arquitetura &amp; design

MeyerCortez arquitetura & design
MeyerCortez arquitetura &amp; design
MeyerCortez arquitetura & design

Big beautiful pots in different shapes and sizes highlight the area under these circular stairs in the most spectacular way. The subtle focused lighting in the stairs add beauty to the area under the stairs.

8. A garden on the wall

Casa Lago Cuitzeo, Estilo Homes Estilo Homes Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs Glass Brown
Estilo Homes

Estilo Homes
Estilo Homes
Estilo Homes

Vertical gardens are super trending, and take up very little space. This vertical garden on the wall near the staircase makes the area under it look lush green and natural. Add a few pots, some light and you have a beautiful courtyard on the wall. Here are 37 great ideas to have a vertical garden in your home.

9. Tropical plants

Sam Pedro - Guarujá - SP, Infinity Spaces Infinity Spaces Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Infinity Spaces

Infinity Spaces
Infinity Spaces
Infinity Spaces

A variety of large tropical plants, complements the wooden staircase, and gives a warm tropical forest feel with the wooden stairs. Hanging wood colored lights add to the entire theme and make the small courtyard under the stairs look absolutely tropical and picturesque. 

10. Short plants that settle just long the height of the stairs

Casa LA - Esquadra Arquitetos + Yi arquitetos, Joana França Joana França Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Joana França

Joana França
Joana França
Joana França

When the height of the stairs is not too much, short height plants with big leaves do the needful to add a dense and rich look to the area under the stairs.

11. The elegance of white

Reforma e interiores, Lu Andreolla Arquitetura Lu Andreolla Arquitetura Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Lu Andreolla Arquitetura

Lu Andreolla Arquitetura
Lu Andreolla Arquitetura
Lu Andreolla Arquitetura

The white staircase is simple in shape, so the small courtyard with pebbles and pots and some antique artifacts create an elegant and royal looking courtyard under the stairs. Here are 25 amazing ideas to decorate your small garden.

12. Al Naturale

Casa Santo Antonio de Lisboa, Baixo Impacto Arquitetura Ltda. Baixo Impacto Arquitetura Ltda. Rustic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Baixo Impacto Arquitetura Ltda.

Baixo Impacto Arquitetura Ltda.
Baixo Impacto Arquitetura Ltda.
Baixo Impacto Arquitetura Ltda.

Add soil, fodder and plant your favorite plants to create a beautiful courtyard in the most natural form. The only thing you need to ensure is that you have ample sunlight for the plants to thrive. Here are 15 more examples of small gardens under the stairs or at the entrance of your home.

Hope you liked these beautiful looking courtyards you can maintain right under your staircase. Tell us which one is your favorite.

Living room that allows guests to sleep overnight
Hope you liked these beautiful looking courtyards you can maintain right under your staircase. Tell us which one is your favorite.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks