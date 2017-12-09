12 Space saving courtyard gardens under the stairs

Space under the stairs is one of the most underutilized and overlooked spaces, but with just a little thought, you can create a small courtyard in this space. For a small space, the small courtyard under the stairs will bring life to the area under the stairs, and for bigger places, a courtyard will become the center of attraction of the house.
Today we have for you 12 different ideas for creating a small courtyard under staircases to give your stairs a more natural atmosphere.Climb on!
The small courtyard under this wooden staircase is definitely eye catching. The courtyard area is filled with riverbed stones in dark colors, and the plants are chosen in such a manner that they require less water and maintenance. A perfect setting for the lazy gardeners out there.
An iron railing staircase might give a very hard and sturdy look to the house, and since there wasn't much space beneath it, adding just a few potted plants just softens up the look and creates a natural environment. No hard feelings now!!
When you want to create a courtyard under the stairs in a strict budget, just light up the area with small bulbs or lamps and add a few potted plants in pretty containers to liven up the place.
You can always fill an area with white pebbles and make it stand out in any corner of the house. This is basically a hack to make your house beautiful in low cost. It does require to wash and clean the pebbles from time to time to maintain that sparkling white charm. Add a few plants, a statue, a lamp and you can have a beautiful zen courtyard under your staircase.
If the space under the stairs is big, you can spread the soil and make it into a beautiful mini garden. Plant your favorite plants depending on the light and heat condition to enjoy fresh green patch right inside your home. Using low cost seasonal plants also gives you the option of having a different landscape in different seasons.
The design of this small courtyard is very casual, using heavy foliage plants to create a beautiful yet causal looking courtyard.
Big beautiful pots in different shapes and sizes highlight the area under these circular stairs in the most spectacular way. The subtle focused lighting in the stairs add beauty to the area under the stairs.
Vertical gardens are super trending, and take up very little space. This vertical garden on the wall near the staircase makes the area under it look lush green and natural. Add a few pots, some light and you have a beautiful courtyard on the wall.
A variety of large tropical plants, complements the wooden staircase, and gives a warm tropical forest feel with the wooden stairs. Hanging wood colored lights add to the entire theme and make the small courtyard under the stairs look absolutely tropical and picturesque.
When the height of the stairs is not too much, short height plants with big leaves do the needful to add a dense and rich look to the area under the stairs.
The white staircase is simple in shape, so the small courtyard with pebbles and pots and some antique artifacts create an elegant and royal looking courtyard under the stairs.
Add soil, fodder and plant your favorite plants to create a beautiful courtyard in the most natural form. The only thing you need to ensure is that you have ample sunlight for the plants to thrive.
Hope you liked these beautiful looking courtyards you can maintain right under your staircase. Tell us which one is your favorite.