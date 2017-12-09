12 Space saving courtyard gardens under the stairs

Space under the stairs is one of the most underutilized and overlooked spaces, but with just a little thought, you can create a small courtyard in this space. For a small space, the small courtyard under the stairs will bring life to the area under the stairs, and for bigger places, a courtyard will become the center of attraction of the house.

Today we have for you 12 different ideas for creating a small courtyard under staircases to give your stairs a more natural atmosphere.Climb on!