10 charming designs for small windows

Windows are much more than just openings to let light and air in, windows add so much to the beauty of a room. The view from the window is a good recreation when you are alone.The importance of a window is only understood when you enter a windowless room. Windows are a beautiful visual effect in the interiors of a room. When the window in your room is not as big as your would have wanted it to be, how do you still retain the utility and the beauty of it? Minimalism in its purest form or heavy curtains?
In this ideabook, we have 10 of the best designs that our experts have used for small windows.
A window is a basically just a sneak peek in to the world outside. There is so much potential or design and decor in a window, that it could not go unnoticed from the eyes designers, and no matter how small it is, a window is a necessary element in the decoration of a room. Here in the picture is a window that creates a bright atmosphere in the room, brightening the yellow and sparkling the whites. The space on the window is used to decorate with artifacts and the white blinds to cover and create a simple room. Here are a few window dressing ideas that will make you say wow!
The presence of a window is synonymous with style, to increase natural light, and above all to add an important decorative element to the whole room.It is not enough, just to have a beautiful window in the room, you have to know how to dress it up and what elements to place around to decorate it. The curtains are a big elements and catch a lot of focus, so it is necessary that they maintain a decorative coherence with the rest of the textiles in the room. At the same time they are a link between background and figure. As for the ornamentation, the flowers never fail. No space for windows? See 6 tips to make windowless rooms look beautiful.
Windows are the best source of natural. When the arrangement allows us, you can distribute up to three windows that illuminate and also adorn an entire wall of the room. And since we are not talking about limited areas, choosing a swing system will not be a problem when we try to ventilate the bedroom. Finally, to maintain a bright and illuminated space, we can add folding curtains that visually group the trio of windows and create a unified atmosphere.
For those who have a personal balcony and want to get more light into the room, can always enjoy both the exterior landscape by adding a small window to liven up the room a little more. In this case, it is a mini version of what is on the left side. When you can afford it, the sources of natural light must be exploited to the maximum! Here are some tips to choose the right material for your doors and windows.
There are window designed to contemplate nature. This is how small dimensions make their way through the large windows for the living room, allowing as much light as possible and its effects. Finally, and to convert the view that gives us an important element of decoration, the transparency of the glass plays in our favor. When the scene outside is this beautiful, you will have to make people believe that the scene outside is reality and not the photograph.
At this point, we have verified that the size of a room does not have to be a problem to make room for the window. Well, neither is it when it comes to choosing your style and structure; and as soon as we opt for a smooth and discreet frame, we can get another shutter inside and swing. The latter, has a more delicate aspect, besides it saves you the investment in curtains. This small window turns the bedroom into a cute and cozy space. See how this small window illuminates the entire room.
The spatial arrangement of the bedroom is as important as the choice of interior furniture. As far as lighting is concerned, the source of natural light never, and we repeat, never, should be placed behind the bed, and vice versa. And we do not say it, just because of the ancient Chinese tradition of Feng Shui, in which there are rules to invite good fortune in the house. We say this because it is aesthetically more suitable when the window is on the side. Another example of having a window on the side of the bed is here.
Let's not forget that any space, including the corridors, is a great place for the entry of the sun's rays or its reflection. as in this case. Here, discretion and voyeuristic instinct reign , since the frosted glass ensures the light, and yet does not allow transparency. That is precisely the sensation that wakes us up the design of the image, to which a simple dark gray frame adds a charm and personality.
As we have seen, small windows do not have to be associated with rooms of the same size. In fact, on many occasions they are a strategic element of the distribution of light, and especially of decoration in general. Or, in other words, the small windows are there simply because it was the position that favored the architecture of the room. This is what happens in the design of this kitchen, where the two windows have been adapted to the sloping ceiling that covers it, while its fixed structure makes it discreetly incorporated into the decoration. Who said that small windows could not illuminate large spaces? See how these beautiful small windows create magic in this room.
You should always try to have a window in every room, even when we talk about the smallest room in the house, the bathroom. In a space where odors and humidity tend to accumulate, its presence becomes paramount. If, like few others, you are lucky enough to have enough space to install a decent-sized one, then do it with class. Of course, you would not go for a transparent window in the bathroom, instead you can opt for a blank grinding or you could have translucent glass.
Do you prefer several small windows or a large window to illuminate your house with natural light?