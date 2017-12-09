14 Distinctive garden cottages you can not miss

Have you ever considered the idea of creating a cottage garden? A garden that has enough space can be converted into a beautiful cottage garden. It can add new focus to your home aesthetics, provide children extra space for activities, and give you a quiet space for relaxation.
If you have the idea of building a garden hut, then you would love these 14 distinctive garden huts we have for you in this ideabook.
This wooden garden hut is definitely the ideal design for many people. Imagine the fresh breeze on your face, coming through the white flowy curtains, it is definitely some dream like wooden cabin.
The shape of this garden hut will remind you of a luxury resort or a massage cabin on beach. This design takes up very little space, and it has a great decorative value. One of the most suitable options for small and medium-sized gardens. See 9 gorgeous gazebos to win your heart.
Home office is a burgeoning work model in recent years, as it allows people to use their time more flexibly. This garden hut with glass walls, keeps you isolated from the noise and yet provide a bright and comfortable working space, where you can can concentrate on your work well.
This gorgeous looking garden hut, with wooden palisade and wooden framed glass doors as exterior walls, gives a transparent and bright look and has plenty of room for two large sofas to spend a lot of time in summers. Have a look at these 10 beautiful seating arrangements for your garden.
An open space in the garden, made in light wood, which is fit for two regular sized sofas and a table to enjoy open fresh air time, and be safe in rain too. Do you like something more open? Here are 20 pergolas and gazebos perfect for your backyard garden.
Is it not the European-style cottage many children's dream of? So let your children enjoy playing in their own cottage while you relax in your garden.
If your garden is near the river or sea, of course, you would want to be in the lap[ of nature all the time! You can have an inspiration from this imitation of the Chinese pavilion built in the garden.
In addition to being the children's playground, your office or leisure area, the garden storage is, in fact, the most classic and useful function for garden huts. It is a great option for storing gardening supplies or ovens.
Pure white wooden garden hut with colorful flowers and trees around, will be the prettiest thing in the your and your neighbors' eyes. See these 10 garden houses perfect for your backyard.
If you like innovation and uniqueness, you would love the unique shape and style of this garden lounge. The hut can house mattresses or sofas as per your likes and will be a great unwinding place out in the sun. Here are 14 ideas to step up your garden and make it look stunning.
Garden wooden house itself can be extended to create a swing for children to play. It can be great idea to create a simple and beautiful children's playground.
It is also a great idea to build a tree house in the garden. Imagine standing on the terrace overlooking the distant view, or enjoy the sunset when the sun sets, a simple idea to add a whole new set of pleasures in life.
This timber-lined outdoor lodge is equally practical, whether as a private retreat for friends or for quiet and meditative yoga practice. See yet another summer house in garden that will put you in awe.
The garden hut does not have to be made of wood, the picture of this movable industrial style hut is a perfect example for for creating a rough and rustic look in our garden.
Guess you should start planning for your garden cottage now, summer is not far. Which one of these cottages suits your style?