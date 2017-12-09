Your browser is out-of-date.

14 Distinctive garden cottages you can not miss

Vartika Gupta Vartika Gupta
GENOIS PUFF, DVELAS DVELAS Garden Furniture
Have you ever considered the idea of creating a cottage garden? A garden that has enough space can be converted into a beautiful cottage garden. It can add new focus to your home aesthetics, provide children extra space for activities, and give you a quiet space for relaxation.

If you have the idea of building a garden hut, then you would love these 14 distinctive garden huts we have for you in this ideabook. 

1. Dream like Hut

GENOIS PUFF, DVELAS DVELAS Garden Furniture
DVELAS

DVELAS
DVELAS
DVELAS

This wooden garden hut is definitely the ideal design for many people. Imagine the fresh breeze on your face, coming through the white flowy curtains, it is definitely some dream like wooden cabin.

2. Comfortable leisure area

Peach Day Bed Garden Furniture Centre Garden Furniture
Garden Furniture Centre

Peach Day Bed

Garden Furniture Centre
Garden Furniture Centre
Garden Furniture Centre

The shape of this garden hut will remind you of a luxury resort or a massage cabin on beach. This design takes up very little space, and it has a great decorative value. One of the most suitable options for small and medium-sized gardens. See 9 gorgeous gazebos to win your heart.

3. A home office

Un CUBE dans mon jardin, Frédéric TABARY Frédéric TABARY Garden Greenhouses & pavilions
Frédéric TABARY

Frédéric TABARY
Frédéric TABARY
Frédéric TABARY

Home office is a burgeoning work model in recent years, as it allows people to use their time more flexibly. This garden hut with glass walls, keeps you isolated from the noise and yet provide a bright and comfortable working space, where you can can concentrate on your work well.

4. Holiday cottage

homify Garden Greenhouses & pavilions
homify

homify
homify
homify

This gorgeous looking garden hut, with wooden palisade and wooden framed glass doors as exterior walls, gives a transparent and bright look and has plenty of room for two large sofas to spend a lot of time in summers. Have a look at these 10 beautiful seating arrangements for your garden.

5. Wooden Space

homify Garden Greenhouses & pavilions
homify

homify
homify
homify

An open space in the garden, made in light wood, which is fit for two regular sized sofas and a table to enjoy open fresh air time, and be safe in rain too. Do you like something more open? Here are 20 pergolas and gazebos perfect for your backyard garden.

6. Children's world

VICTORIAN, Minik Ev Minik Ev Garden Swings & play sets
Minik Ev

Minik Ev
Minik Ev
Minik Ev

Is it not the European-style cottage many children's dream of? So let your children enjoy playing in their own cottage while you relax in your garden.

7. Chinese design

AHŞAP KARE GAZEBO, AĞAÇ EV MOBİLYA PEYZAJ LTD. ŞTİ. AĞAÇ EV MOBİLYA PEYZAJ LTD. ŞTİ. Garden Greenhouses & pavilions
AĞAÇ EV MOBİLYA PEYZAJ LTD. ŞTİ.

AĞAÇ EV MOBİLYA PEYZAJ LTD. ŞTİ.
AĞAÇ EV MOBİLYA PEYZAJ LTD. ŞTİ.
AĞAÇ EV MOBİLYA PEYZAJ LTD. ŞTİ.

If your garden is near the river or sea, of course, you would want to be in the lap[ of nature all the time! You can have an inspiration from this imitation of the Chinese pavilion built in the garden.

8. Beautiful Storage Cabin

Landscaping and Garden Storage, Heritage Gardens UK Online Garden Centre Heritage Gardens UK Online Garden Centre Garden Furniture
Heritage Gardens UK Online Garden Centre

Landscaping and Garden Storage

Heritage Gardens UK Online Garden Centre
Heritage Gardens UK Online Garden Centre
Heritage Gardens UK Online Garden Centre

In addition to being the children's playground, your office or leisure area, the garden storage is, in fact, the most classic and useful function for garden huts. It is a great option for storing gardening supplies or ovens.

9. Neighbor's envy

Hebil Villa, Ditto Mimarlık & Tasarım Boutique Ditto Mimarlık & Tasarım Boutique Garden Greenhouses & pavilions Solid Wood White
Ditto Mimarlık &amp; Tasarım Boutique

Ditto Mimarlık & Tasarım Boutique
Ditto Mimarlık &amp; Tasarım Boutique
Ditto Mimarlık & Tasarım Boutique

Pure white wooden garden hut with colorful flowers and trees around, will be the prettiest thing in the your and your neighbors' eyes. See these 10 garden houses perfect for your backyard.

10. Unique artwork

Rattan Garden Cabana, Weatherproof Wicker Shade Room and Sun Loungers Ingarden Ltd Garden Greenhouses & pavilions
Ingarden Ltd

Rattan Garden Cabana, Weatherproof Wicker Shade Room and Sun Loungers

Ingarden Ltd
Ingarden Ltd
Ingarden Ltd

If you like innovation and uniqueness, you would love the unique shape and style of this garden lounge. The hut can house mattresses or sofas as per your likes and will be a great unwinding place out in the sun. Here are 14 ideas to step up your garden and make it look stunning.

11. Children's playground

cocuk evleri, şirin home ahşap ev şirin home ahşap ev Garden Swings & play sets
şirin home ahşap ev

şirin home ahşap ev
şirin home ahşap ev
şirin home ahşap ev

Garden wooden house itself can be extended to create a swing for children to play. It can be great idea to create a simple and beautiful children's playground.

12. Adventure tree house

Casallai2, Abitalbero Abitalbero Garden Swings & play sets
Abitalbero

Abitalbero
Abitalbero
Abitalbero

It is also a great idea to build a tree house in the garden. Imagine standing on the terrace overlooking the distant view, or enjoy the sunset when the sun sets, a simple idea to add a whole new set of pleasures in life.

13. Private world

homify Garden Greenhouses & pavilions
homify

homify
homify
homify

This timber-lined outdoor lodge is equally practical, whether as a private retreat for friends or for quiet and meditative yoga practice. See yet another summer house in garden that will put you in awe.

14. Industrial style

Un CUBE dans mon jardin, Frédéric TABARY Frédéric TABARY Garden Greenhouses & pavilions
Frédéric TABARY

Frédéric TABARY
Frédéric TABARY
Frédéric TABARY

The garden hut does not have to be made of wood, the picture of this movable industrial style hut is a perfect example for for creating a rough and rustic look in our garden.

Guess you should start planning for your garden cottage now, summer is not far. Which one of these cottages suits your style?

Guess you should start planning for your garden cottage now, summer is not far. Which one of these cottages suits your style?

