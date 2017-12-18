Sweet dreams guaranteed in this Ontario bedroom and en-suite bath

A good bedroom is one, where you feel relaxed and calm and make you sleep well. A good night sleep can work wonders for your health, boost your memory, make your skin glow and even increase your work efficiency. If you like calm interiors or if you are planning to re do your bedroom, you should not miss this ideabook. This master bedroom in Ontario looks quite promising for sweet dreams.
The use of white color on the walls, the bed, the upholstery and the furniture makes this bedroom look so calm and peaceful. The white drapes on the windows add a dreamy fairy tale feel to the entire room. The light blue linen adds a soft color to break the monotony of white and the silver night stand simply accentuates and acts as a highlight to the room. Doesn't it appear to be whispering
Sweet Dreams! in your ears? Here are 7 beautiful white-on-wood home decor ideas you would love.
The cozy master bedroom is lit with soft and diffused natural light, by using translucent drapes that light up the room is an even and diffused manner, avoiding any sharp shadows. The subtle and cozy fireplace adds warmth to the room without standing out sharply against the soft background. The white simple chandelier with white lights and the white lamps on the side stands keep the lighting very soft and calming, adding to the relaxing ambiance of this room. See here for a beautiful crystal chandelier for a stunning bedroom.
The soft tufted headboard, dressed in crisp white linen is a perfect back rest even when you just need to sit and relax. The quilt adds the much needed texture to the room. The drapes on the window, match the center cushion and blend perfectly with the rest of the room giving a more unified image of the room, and creating a illusion of a larger space. Here are 7 sensational home decor tricks to make a small room look bigger.
The en suite bathroom has shiny white carrera marble floor, and is fitted and a customized vanity counter with double basins, a popular current trend. The colors of the bathroom complement the bedroom perfectly. The beautiful round glass ball wall sconce fitted on the mirror creates highlight in the subtle serene bathroom. The large mirror on the wall above the sink creates an illusion of bigger space. Here are some unique bathroom designs that create more space.
The bathing area is in two parts, one is visible in the picture above, fitted with shower for those quick showers one might need to take during the work days when there is rush, and the white attractive bath tub for when you need a relaxing bath before your sleep. The bathing area is well illuminated by natural light, and the highlight is the blue carved stool placed right near the bath for keeping the towel and other accessories. Here are 26 unique bathtubs that will amaze you.
Hope you find this tranquil and calm bedroom in Ontario inspiring. Let us know which feature of this master bedroom did you like the best.