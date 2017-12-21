9 nature-inspired bathrooms,making you feel like you're at the spa

Bathroom is one room that is the most essential part of our day to day life. The alone time that you spend in the bathroom can give you a meditative feeling, if the ambiance is right, and what better ambiance than the lap of nature. Natural is one decor that can never go wrong in any room in any season. Here are some nature inspired bathrooms that will make you feel relaxed, as though you are at the spa.
A unique bathroom with glass roof and large glass window that make you feel as if you are out in the open. Imagine gazing at the blue sky, and the view outside while soaking in the bath. Good for the people who spend most of their time in closed cubicles in the office, a bathroom like this can help them unwind, refresh and relax amidst a feeling of natural environment.
A perfect bathroom for the nature lovers and the romantics, this one has a square wooden look tub that overlooks a garden from the large glass window. A great bathroom to spend some cozy time on the weekend, sitting in warm water and reading a book in natural light.
This bathroom has wooden ceiling, and stone walls, and to gel with the theme the bath tub also has a stone finish to it. The window lets fresh air and sunlight through it, and the view outside is just marvelous. If you have a view outside, you should definitely use a large window to make it a part of your house. The little fresh plant decoration also adds to the natural charm of this bathroom, which is sure to make you feel as if you are in a spa. Love the look of stone, here is a stone bathroom to leave you stunned.
This bathroom has wooden walls, wooden flooring and an almost panoramic view of the beautiful lush surroundings. The perfect solution for a complete body relaxation, a hot tub surrounded by the tall green trees, and deep blue skies will calm your senses to the core. Such a bathroom is the key to a relaxing holiday feel at home everyday.
This bathroom is made in two parts, keeping the bathtub out in the open, perfect for the summers when you can enjoy a long relaxed bath, or the kids can enjoy playing in the water without being conscious about spilling it over. The rocky wall of the bathroom and the carved wooden partition create a beautiful rustic ambiance, giving the bathroom a country feel. Love rustic? Here are 8 fabulous rustic bathrooms, you will fall in love with.
This small bath in the backyard garden is perfect for the absolute open air lovers. You could leave the roof open, if there are walls on all sides, and there are no onlookers. This bathroom is a natural retreat in the home itself, so enjoy an oxygen rich bath in the backyard in fresh air. With or without nature, here are 12 bathrooms to make your shower time more enjoyable.
When you can't have it all, you can still have some of it. This bathroom cleverly sports the best of both worlds. It boasts of translucent glass windows, that are transparent at the top, which allow lots of natural light without any invasion of privacy, and you can still have a view of the sky from the top of the windows. The smooth oval shaped bath tub adds to the simple charm of this modern bathroom.
Drapes come in handy when you have company, at all the other times you can enjoy the natural light and the sky gaze while to take your bath. The bathroom is done in neutral colors to keep it subtle and calm, and as close to nature as possible. See how a neutral bathroom decor makes for a calming retreat.
This unique bathroom has a unique curvy bathtub, overlooking a garden full of Zen landscape with the tall bamboos, and the ferns and the gravel. This bathroom looks promising for a peaceful and soothing bathing experience. Here are 26 bathtubs that are unforgettably unique.
Hope you find inspiration for integrating nature with bathroom and have you spa experience right in your home, everyday. Which one among these is your favorite?