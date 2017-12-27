Say no to thick walls! 7 ideas to replace the conventional walls.

You can utilize the space in your home better by replacing the conventional thick walls that separate the various rooms in a unique and more decorative and designer way. These new divisions can create the division in a lightweight and fun way, allowing you to transform the space in your home.
We recommend the use of sound-absorbing, shock-resistant materials in addition to safety and fire repellent material. The design is what you should absolutely focus on and create the house with the walls that you love.
You can always separate your living room from the dining by using such an open bookcase that allows a visual division of the place without making the place look small. The displayed books not only reflect your taste and style, but also allows your guests to bond with you better over various topics they know interest you, from you books.
In this picture, without this dividing book case cabinet, the dining room was not as focused.
This home uses transparent glass as a dividing wall, but also the floor in different color to create a visual separation. This separated the study making it look independent, so the reader will be able to enjoy the seclusion and be able to concentrate better.
This type of division is usually recommended for sliding door design, which offers the most space-saving. If the glass division is too transparent, your guests and children might bump into it, so it is advisable to use some cute slogan of song kind of subtle design on the glass, to make people know that it is there. See a beautiful glass entrance way of a house.
Many rental houses use curtains as a division between two areas, because they are more economical, easy to clean and can be easily relocated suiting the tenant's needs, making the home more appealing to a vast range of tenants.
However, such division offers less privacy, but a great idea when you need to separate the areas only rarely and usually need to have the space open. See how this beautiful curtain walling adds texture to the room.
A glass separation that uses a lot of design looks very modern and stylish, and acts as a decorative element more than a divider. Here the glass door is a movable division between the living and the dining and creates a stylish ambiance in the space.
What better than using the furniture as a division, it will eliminate any space wastage and under the wall head. In this picture, the storage cabinet acts as a separation between the kitchen and dining. The height of the cabinet is perfect, that allows separation without making the space look closed. It retains the openness of the space. Here are 45 practical cabinets for a clutter free kitchen.
In this picture a low cabinet is used as a division between living and dining, which does not obstruct the flow of light and air, and at the same time creates a clear marked area for both the rooms. In smaller houses, where there is not much space to have a division between the living and dining, a low cabinet is a great idea, that will help in storage and create a vision separation.
Here the designers used the TV directly as a division, and the back side of the TV can also be designed in a way to display decorative artifacts. The TV separates the stair area from the dining, and does not obstruct the space at all. Here is another way to create a separation for stairs.
Which one is your favorite division?