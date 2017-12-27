Say no to thick walls! 7 ideas to replace the conventional walls.

You can utilize the space in your home better by replacing the conventional thick walls that separate the various rooms in a unique and more decorative and designer way. These new divisions can create the division in a lightweight and fun way, allowing you to transform the space in your home.

We recommend the use of sound-absorbing, shock-resistant materials in addition to safety and fire repellent material. The design is what you should absolutely focus on and create the house with the walls that you love.