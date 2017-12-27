Single story functional home with three bedrooms

A single-story house is the latest choice of many new house buyers. This is because a one-story house is easy to build, not expensive, comfortable, and has the flexibility in design and interiors to be decorated as per your desires

The advantages of a single-story house are also remarkable in terms of comfort and ventilation, as well as lighting. At the same time, the special focus in design these days is on the wall decorations, the doors and windows. However, the single story houses are more common in the modern style. Homify is happy to invite you to visit the one story house which is divided into three main parts, where every corner of the house can easily be connected. Check out this ideabook for some inspiration that you can imitate in designing and decorating the house.