Single story functional home with three bedrooms

A single-story house is the latest choice of many new house buyers. This is because a one-story house is easy to build, not expensive, comfortable, and has the flexibility in design and interiors to be decorated as per your desires
The advantages of a single-story house are also remarkable in terms of comfort and ventilation, as well as lighting. At the same time, the special focus in design these days is on the wall decorations, the doors and windows. However, the single story houses are more common in the modern style. Homify is happy to invite you to visit the one story house which is divided into three main parts, where every corner of the house can easily be connected. Check out this ideabook for some inspiration that you can imitate in designing and decorating the house.
ANCHOR HOMES, designed this house in a modern style different from the usual square shape. The interior is divided into three parts, which can be seen prominently because the doors and windows are made of glass. Wood was selected as the building structure, floors, walls, stairs and columns as they stand out in terms of beauty and durability. This combination creates a sense of elegance. The front of the house is equipped with a wide terrace parallel to the living room. At the corner of the living room, there is a beautiful walkway. In addition to the entrance, the door design is selected with a panel that can be left open so as to allow fresh air and keep the atmosphere fresh.
In addition to the architectural design of the house, the design of the surrounding environment is also decorated as a garden. Parking space has been created in the warehouse on the side of the house. Ornamental plants are also added to create beautiful colors and pure ozone for life. The ground in front is well groomed with grass, where residents can exercise and carry out more recreational activities. On the path, there is a pebble paved floor flattened to the right, which allows the vehicle to enter the house and garage properly. This modern single story is the perfect place to stay and enjoy the modern and natural atmosphere.
From the outside, going inside, the first corner of the house is a perfectly cozy, small bedroom. The interior is furnished with furniture, beds, shelves, and artwork. The walls are adorned with shutter windows for natural light and fresh air. The sliding window that can be opened and closed to enjoy the beautiful scenery, surrounded by natural green areas is another source of freshness in the room. The interior color choice of white and gray creates a subtle and cozy atmosphere. Here are 10 creative bedroom ideas to inspire you.
Next is a kitchen with a small kitchen table. This table is located in the center of the room and is the center of attention of the room. The furniture used is mostly made of wood, and complements the floor perfectly. The red highlight in the kitchen makes it look vibrant and modern. A lot of natural light in the kitchen makes it look fresh and spacious. See another bright and modern kitchen that you will love.
The last corner of the house is designed to serve as a living room with sofa and table. The surroundings are decorated with trendy collections such as frames, flower vases, drawings, artwork. Bright furniture stand out beautifully in a this neutral and warm living room. See these 9 daring decor ideas for your living room.
There is also an additional area of the terrace, which is made of wood. It is equipped with stairs and structures that are in harmony with the interior of the house. You can create an open air dining or sitting area by using the appropriate furniture. Potted plants can always decorate and brighten up the natural feel of the house. This area is also a nice link from the outside to the inside and from the inside out. See 10 awnings and pergolas that will make your terrace look fantastic.
Wall and ceiling lighting systems have been installed in this rectangular house. This provides comfort in the use of space as well as increased security. The overall look of the house both inside and out is very stylish, especially light that falls over the wooden material, causing the house to emit light in the shade. See a contemporary home that's fresh and light year round.
How did you like this modern single story rectangular house? Let us know your favorite feature about this house.