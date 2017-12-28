2-Storey wooden house that feels warm and natural

Finally, it is time to check the detailed layout of the house with the floor plan. this house is a weekend house with three bedrooms, with a small living area. It is a good arrangement for the whole family to have a holiday or to invite friends and have a party all night. It will also be of great help to those who plan the building for accommodation or leasing purposes.

So how about a wooden house where you can feel the breath of a tree? This article introduces seven wooden houses with natural ingredients and a warm atmosphere. Of course, prefabricated houses that challenge low budget can also be suitable for weekend houses. For example, a container house that deals with various information here would be a good alternative. See this wooden house, which is a celebration of rustic style.

Did you like this wooden house? Let us know your thoughts.