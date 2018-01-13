This modern house in the woods is the perfect escape

The bathing area on the first floor has large glass sliding door, to let you exploit the natural surroundings fully when there are no intruders and onlookers around. There is provision of blinds from the inside, so you can have your bath the way you want it open or closed. The bathroom walls are covered with simple white tiles keeping your focus on nature at all times.

For more inspiration see another forest home to really relax in.

Are you looking for your own little cottage in the woods. Let us know your ideas, and we are there to help!