Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

14 Small indoor courtyards that do not take much space

Vartika Gupta Vartika Gupta
Casacor Mato Grosso, SET Arquitetura e Construções SET Arquitetura e Construções Modern houses
Loading admin actions …

Do you ever wish you had a spacious courtyard in your home? The modern houses have limited space and hardly offer any opportunity to have big open spaces inside the house. However, if you can make good use of space, you can plan a small courtyard indoors, which not only makes the atmosphere more dynamic, it looks beautiful too! If you want to create a beautiful, less space consuming courtyard feeling in your home, you will definitely find this ideabook useful.

Let us have a look!

1. Vertical garden

Casacor Mato Grosso, SET Arquitetura e Construções SET Arquitetura e Construções Modern houses
SET Arquitetura e Construções

SET Arquitetura e Construções
SET Arquitetura e Construções
SET Arquitetura e Construções

Vertical gardens created on walls, do not take up floor space at all, and they immediately give the room full vitality, freshness, color and beauty. Here are 37 ways to grow a vertical garden.

2. Small Oasis

Agradável para Viver, Luciani e Associados Arquitetura Luciani e Associados Arquitetura Modern conservatory
Luciani e Associados Arquitetura

Luciani e Associados Arquitetura
Luciani e Associados Arquitetura
Luciani e Associados Arquitetura

The entire wall with a variety of hanging plant pots, transforms the corridor space into a small green oasis,.

3. Semi-outdoor space

Residência Paineiras, Ambiento Arquitetura Ambiento Arquitetura Rustic style conservatory Wood Wood effect
Ambiento Arquitetura

Ambiento Arquitetura
Ambiento Arquitetura
Ambiento Arquitetura

This is an awning in the patio that has been transformed into a little rustic courtyard by using old furniture to decorate the plants on. You can also hang potted plants on the wall, and organize them in steps along the wall to create a beautiful semi open courtyard.

4. Indoor garden

APARTAMENTO VILA MADALENA, Eduardo Novaes Arquitetura e Urbanismo Ltda. Eduardo Novaes Arquitetura e Urbanismo Ltda. Eclectic style bathroom
Eduardo Novaes Arquitetura e Urbanismo Ltda.

Eduardo Novaes Arquitetura e Urbanismo Ltda.
Eduardo Novaes Arquitetura e Urbanismo Ltda.
Eduardo Novaes Arquitetura e Urbanismo Ltda.

When you do not have any open space to utilize, you could just line up and arrange indoor plants in the corner of the living room, to create a small green indoor garden for the courtyard.

5. Under the stairs

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

The space left under the staircase is a great place to make a small courtyard where you can simply place potted plants or soil and plant your favorite plants. You might enjoy seeing these 12 space saving courtyard gardens under the stairs.

6. Scenic Area

Réinvention / Bandol, Atelier Jean GOUZY Atelier Jean GOUZY Mediterranean style garden
Atelier Jean GOUZY

Atelier Jean GOUZY
Atelier Jean GOUZY
Atelier Jean GOUZY

If you have a small atrium with a skylight, you can make use of big glass windows to create a brilliant view of the area.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Use the greenery outside

Réinvention / La Cadière d'Azur , Atelier Jean GOUZY Atelier Jean GOUZY Mediterranean corridor, hallway & stairs
Atelier Jean GOUZY

Atelier Jean GOUZY
Atelier Jean GOUZY
Atelier Jean GOUZY

Take advantage of the large floor-to-ceiling windows that allow outdoor areas to look like indoors. You can see a variety of green plants outside the window which creates a courtyard feel into the room.

8. Create a focal point

Atriumhaus am Waldrand, kleboth lindinger dollnig kleboth lindinger dollnig Patios & Decks
kleboth lindinger dollnig

kleboth lindinger dollnig
kleboth lindinger dollnig
kleboth lindinger dollnig

You can grow a unique shaped tree directly in the middle of the common space in your home, creating a bright and beautiful focal point in the room.

9. Cactus row station

Villa Solidea, Studio di Architettura e Ingegneria Santi Studio di Architettura e Ingegneria Santi Modern conservatory
Studio di Architettura e Ingegneria Santi

Studio di Architettura e Ingegneria Santi
Studio di Architettura e Ingegneria Santi
Studio di Architettura e Ingegneria Santi

If you love textures and colors, then use cactus to line the windows. Cactus requires very less maintenance and water and is a slow growing plant, that looks and stays same for a long period of time.

10. Zen style

松栄の家, HEARTH ARCHITECTS/ハース建築設計事務所 HEARTH ARCHITECTS/ハース建築設計事務所 Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
HEARTH ARCHITECTS/ハース建築設計事務所

HEARTH ARCHITECTS/ハース建築設計事務所
HEARTH ARCHITECTS/ハース建築設計事務所
HEARTH ARCHITECTS/ハース建築設計事務所

Plan a small area in the corner of the corridor entrance, plant simple trees, and immediately distribute Zen.

11. Casual style

長尾元町の家, 藤森大作建築設計事務所 藤森大作建築設計事務所 Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
藤森大作建築設計事務所

藤森大作建築設計事務所
藤森大作建築設計事務所
藤森大作建築設計事務所

Instead of looking for a stylized design, place potted plants in a creative manner and enjoy the green corners for courtyards.

12. Atrium

西田宮町の家, 藤森大作建築設計事務所 藤森大作建築設計事務所 Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase Wood Wood effect
藤森大作建築設計事務所

藤森大作建築設計事務所
藤森大作建築設計事務所
藤森大作建築設計事務所

Create an atrium to utilize the space between the walls as a small courtyard. See yet another little courtyard that you will like.

13. Harmonious picture

CASA MJ, KARLEN + CLEMENTE ARQUITECTOS KARLEN + CLEMENTE ARQUITECTOS Modern conservatory Glass Beige
KARLEN + CLEMENTE ARQUITECTOS

KARLEN + CLEMENTE ARQUITECTOS
KARLEN + CLEMENTE ARQUITECTOS
KARLEN + CLEMENTE ARQUITECTOS

Create a small outdoor courtyard by using large potted plants and some clean open space where you could just add some chairs and enjoy the fresh atmosphere. Love container gardens, here are 5 ways to create a perfectly planted container garden.

14. Zen style landscaping

Jardin Zen Moderno, Jardines Japoneses -- Estudio de Paisajismo Jardines Japoneses -- Estudio de Paisajismo Zen garden
Jardines Japoneses -- Estudio de Paisajismo

Jardines Japoneses -- Estudio de Paisajismo
Jardines Japoneses -- Estudio de Paisajismo
Jardines Japoneses -- Estudio de Paisajismo

You can consult the experts and get them to create a Zen courtyard for you in the small corner of the atrium, the most perfect source of positive energy for your home.

If you love open spaces, see this courtyard house of dreams!

Are you feeling inspired to create a refreshing courtyard in your house? Let us know which one you would want it to be?

5 spectacular modern houses from the outside and inside
Are you feeling inspired to create a refreshing courtyard in your house? Let us know which one you would want it to be?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks