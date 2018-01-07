Right color for sofa can make a difference to living room

Is it time to buy a new sofa for your living room? What color sofa do you have in mind? The simplest thing is that you end up deciding on the three classic colors: black, gray or beige. These colors are the most common for a good reason: they do not go out of style so when you are going to make a big investment, like buying a sofa, you would go for something that stays trendy for a long time.
However, the color palette for the sofa is much wider. Choosing a sofa with an original and electric color will give a very different feel to your living room and will create a unique atmosphere. There is no doubt that a bright colored sofa will become the true star of the room, since it will attract all eyes. But there is always the risk of ending up bored of having such a large and striking object in the living room for a long time. This can be used to your advantage, since reupholstering the sofa will give a new character to the room, so you will have a new room for a very low cost. Whether you opt for a classic sofa or colorful option, at Homify we show you some sofas that may help you choose the most appropriate color.
Let us start by looking at this unique Turquoise color. It is a fresh color, which transmits energy and joy, but also calmness and serenity. It is a color that reminds us of summer pools and that always makes us feel good. Notice that in this example the cushions that flood the sofa are the same tone as this one, but the contrast is achieved with the carpet and the wall, in gray tones. The Turquoise blue combines well with grays, beige and even browns, so do not be afraid to place it in a room with lots of wood, it will look great.
On the other hand, if visually you find the blue quite dominating, you can reduce that by placing colored cushions instead like here on this blue sofa.
Let us look at citrus colors, for example the color of a green apple. It is a cheerful and very modern color. If we decide on a sofa in this tone we must bear in mind that this bright color sofa is only suitable for modern , contemporary line and not for classic line spaces. The best thing is that we combine it with raw colors, although it is also great with aubergine and garnet colors. A bright color sofa goes well against a beige wall.
Red was the first color that challenged the status quo of sofas. That despite the fact that it is still a risky, aggressive and very personal color. A red sofa never goes unnoticed and does not intend to. It is there in your living room to attract all eyes and to enchant all visitors. Red is a perfect color for modern salons and a decoration in which black and white will be the main partners of passion red. A very elegant and sophisticated option, that appears bold and makes a statement.
The proof that a colorful sofa is not something that only the most modern salons can afford is in this photo. Here an eggplant-colored sofa helps to emphasize the classic and elegant ambiance of the living room. Mixed with shades of gray and silver against a light wall, the purple color sofa is a very noble option and suitable for those who want to have a note of color in the living room, but wish to avoid avoid bright shades.
And from the most modern colors to the classics: when you do not want to stray from the convention, the color brown is a very appreciated option, especially when you want to opt for a comfortable and elegant leather sofa. It is a color that always goes well with any room, whatever the decoration, although it has the disadvantage that it is sometimes a bit visually heavy. It is best to combine it with soft tones, lemon yellows, turquoise and green to retain the balance of neutrality and liveliness.
Gray is another color that never goes out of style. It is a perfect color for industrial style interiors, since it visually connects with metal. In addition, this color combines with almost everything. However, it can make the room appear dull if used in excess, so it is not wrong to give it a sparkle of color, as in this model, which has attracts attention due to its irregular angles, but above all because of that steel plate painted in red, inserted in the frame, that ends up becoming the original legs of this sofa. Another idea to add a dash to color to a gray sofa is adding colorful cushions.
What to say about beige… it's the quintessential color of sofas! So if you opt for this original tone you can never go wrong. The beige goes with absolutely everything and accepts any color to combine. It is perfect both for the most classic salons and for the most modern and ideal for smaller rooms and dimly lit, as it is a light color visually increases the space. Create a warm living room with these 10 ideas.
What is is about black color that you do not know already. It is an elegant color, it has class and it combines well with everything. It is always a good option when you have to choose a color for the sofa. If you accompany it with a clear decoration, with cream or white colors for the walls it will stand out as a central attraction, but in dark rooms it is necessary to take into account that it can be visually dark and give an appearance of small space. Have a look at this black crushed velvet sofa which is sure to light up any living room.
Its main and almost only drawback is that it attracts stains like honey to bees, but except for this small issue, which it shares with other shades such as beige, the choice of white is very classy and combines well with any color. In fact, unless your room is an absolute minimalist, you should take advantage of your white sofa to put cushions of bright colors. The effect will be cheerful and bright. See another beautiful sofa in white that will make you want it.
Hope you found the inspiration to choose the new color of your sofa. Let us know which color you liked the most.