Right color for sofa can make a difference to living room

Is it time to buy a new sofa for your living room? What color sofa do you have in mind? The simplest thing is that you end up deciding on the three classic colors: black, gray or beige. These colors are the most common for a good reason: they do not go out of style so when you are going to make a big investment, like buying a sofa, you would go for something that stays trendy for a long time.

However, the color palette for the sofa is much wider. Choosing a sofa with an original and electric color will give a very different feel to your living room and will create a unique atmosphere. There is no doubt that a bright colored sofa will become the true star of the room, since it will attract all eyes. But there is always the risk of ending up bored of having such a large and striking object in the living room for a long time. This can be used to your advantage, since reupholstering the sofa will give a new character to the room, so you will have a new room for a very low cost. Whether you opt for a classic sofa or colorful option, at Homify we show you some sofas that may help you choose the most appropriate color.